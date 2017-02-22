DUBAI Feb 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia up as Wall Street extends record rise, dollar steady

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai falls sharply as Arabtec slides, Egypt rebounds

* US oil holds near 7-wk high; OPEC upbeat on output curbs

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as investors look for rate hike clues from Fed

* Middle East Crude-Dubai inches higher; more April ESPO on offer

* IMF eyes Islamic finance stability, warns of hybrid risks

* Iraqi forces fighting Islamic State set to storm airport, clear way to western Mosul

* Iran to sign oil contract to sell Russia 100,000 bpd - state TV

* Iran makes first raw sugar purchases in months to boost stocks – trade

* OPEC chief sees higher compliance with oil cut, says confidence returning

* Iran will finalize contract with Total within two months- minister

* Russia's Rosneft, Libya's NOC sign oil offtake deal

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC sets tender to buy wheat shipped March 25-April 4

* Egypt's GASC receives offers for soyoil, sunflower oil in tender

* Egypt central bank, investors reach agreement to settle pre-float credit lines

SAUDI ARABIA

* Six banks pitch for Aramco IPO role on Saudi bourse-sources

* Banks said to reject Saudi Telecom bid to resolve debt issue - Bloomberg

* Saudi Arabia sees first deflation in over a decade, may be short-lived

* Creditors give backing to Al Ittefaq Steel 6.2bln riyal debt deal

* Saudi Arabia issues request for proposals for international sukuk - sources

* Bechtel wins contract to run Saudi project management office

* Saudi Postal Corp seeks bank advisers for privatisation -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai says DP World cleared of misconduct over Djibouti terminal

* $1.1 bln in defence contracts announced on third day of Abu Dhabi expo

* Cemig CFO Castellari leaves for Abu Dhabi's Mubadala -source

* UAE sets 2017-2021 royalty fees for telco Etisalat

QATAR

* Moody's: Proposed three-way merger would be beneficial for Qatari Banks

KUWAIT

* Kuwait says to raise oil output capacity to 4.75 mln bpd by 2040

* Ooredoo Kuwait swings to profit in Q4, cuts dividend

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain launches $600 million tap at 6.65 percent - leads

* Bahrain's Ahli United Bank Q4 profit rises

* Bahrain January inflation falls sharply on food prices

* Bahrain Kuwait Insurance signs MOU to buy Bahrain Islamic Bank's stake in Takaful International

OMAN

* Oman set to announce dollar bond issue this week –sources (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)