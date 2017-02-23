DUBAI Feb 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ease, dollar steadies after Fed-led losses

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's Arabtec surges, Saudi's Tasnee jumps after new deal

* Crude oil rises after report shows drop in stockpiles

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as U.S. dollar firms

* Middle East Crude-April premiums weaken as demand cools

* U.N. mediator not expecting quick breakthrough in Syria peace talks

* U.S. says rebar from Turkey subsidized, sets preliminary duties

* Turkey's Ziraat says $7 bln of infrastructure investments expected in 2017

* Iran sends delegation to Saudi for talks on rejoining haj

* Malaysia's Petronas, Saudi Aramco to sign deal on RAPID refinery project

* Morocco inflation rises to 2.1 pct year/year in January

EGYPT

* First Iraqi crude shipment to arrive in Egypt by end-March -ambassador

* Egypt's GASC buys 360,000 tonnes of wheat -trade

* Egypt's Suez Canal revenues fall to $395.2 million in January - website

* Egypt's floating pound already a success, billionaire Sawiris says

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source

* Saudi's Red Sea International renews 226.4 mln riyals credit facilities with NCB

* Saudi's Mobily gets license to provide all telecommunication services

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Fitch Affirms 5 UAE Banks; Maintains RWP on FGB

* $931 mln in defence contracts announced on day four of Abu Dhabi expo

* NBAD and FGB report proforma 2016 profit of 11.37 bln dirhams

* Dubai Crude for May to be priced at $0.30/bbl below Oman

* Abu Dhabi's ADNOC signs 10-year LPG sale deal with Vitol

* Dubai's Arabtec gets regulatory nod for recapitalisation

QATAR

* Commercial Bank of Qatar misses forecasts with 99 pct profit slump

* Qatar says $50 oil price needed to spur investment

* Too early to say whether output cuts to be extended -Qatar minister

* Qatar Islamic Bank to increase Tier 1 sukuk limit to 7.5 bln riyals

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group Q4 profit falls

* Bahrain's Batelco Q4 profit falls 40.2 pct (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)