DUBAI, April 9 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil rises on Syria attack, dollar shrugs
off weak jobs report
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai Insurance rises on Q1 expectations,
Gulf stocks mixed
* Oil rises after U.S. missile strike in Syria, weekly gain
3 pct
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises to five-month high, gains capped by
strong dollar
* Middle East Crude-Steady ahead of more OSPs
* Air strike kills 18 in Syria's Idlib province-Observatory
* Russia warns of serious consequences from U.S. strike in
Syria
* FULL TEXT-Trump statement on U.S. military strikes in
Syria
* Iran's Rouhani wants chemical attack in Syria investigated
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Trump's Syria strikes don't justify crude
worries
* UK's Johnson cancels Moscow visit after Syria gas attack
* Baghdad says U.S. pledges continued support for Iraq's war
against IS
* State Dept memo shows unconstitutionality of Trump travel
ban -ACLU
* Despite tough talk, Turkey caught between U.S. and Russia
in Syria
* EXCLUSIVE-Situation in Syria constitutes international
armed conflict - Red Cross
* Turkey's Erdogan courts nationalists, Kurds alike with
hard line on PKK
* RPT-India's oil imports from Iran top 500,000 bpd in
2016/17- trade
* MEDIA-Rosneft said to prepay about $1 billion for
Kurdistan oil- Bloomberg
* "Fight to the death": snipers slow down Iraqi forces in
Mosul's Old City
* National Oil Corp working for all Libyans - chairman
* Air travel demand up in Feb, despite US travel
restrictions
* INTERVIEW-Iraq minister calls for war against graft in
commodities
* Somali pirates suspected of hijacking Tuvalu-flagged ship
- security source
* Head of Islamic finance body IFSB to retire
EGYPT
* Egypt calls on US and Russia to contain the conflict in
Syria
* Average yields on Egyptian six-month T-bills rise,
one-year T-bill yields fall
* Yields on Egypt's seven-year bonds rise, while three-year
bonds fall
* Egypt oil ministry delegation to visit Iraq soon to sign
import deal -ambassador
* Egypt's MM Group IPO covered more than 19 times
* Egypt Oil Minister says talks to import Iraqi crude oil
still ongoing
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia says fully supports U.S. military strikes in
Syria
* BRIEF-Saudi's Dar Al Arkan closes fourth tranche of USD
denominated Islamic Sukuk Program
* BRIEF-S&P affirms Saudi Arabia's ratings at 'A-/A-2' with
a stable outlook
* BRIEF-India talking to Saudi's Aramco for big Indian
refinery -minister
* Sovereign fund to invest in new Saudi entertainment city
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's P&O Ports wins $336 mln port concession in
Somalia's Puntland
* Dubai exchange may launch gold contract for retail
investors
* Dubai's DSI to talk with banks about existing debt, new
facilities -CEO
* Greece asks investors to improve bids for Thessaloniki
port sale
* Italy proposes layoff assistance for 1,300 Alitalia staff
- union
QATAR
* Deutsche Bank's $8.5 bln cash call marks end of era for
cuts
* TABLE-Qatar GDP growth slows in Q4 as oil and gas sector
shrinks
* Qatar Airways CEO says laptop ban will send militants
elsewhere
* Yield curve flattens in 1.25 bln riyal Qatar T-bill sale
* FIFA appeal panel lifts ban on Qatari official
Al-Mohannadi
* QIA sells stake in Santander Brasil worth $737 mln
* TABLE-Qatar M2 money supply grows y/y for first time in 13
months
KUWAIT
* BUZZ-Kuwait says Shuaiba refinery closure will not lead to
higher crude output
* Britain arrests wanted former head of Kuwait's social
security fund
* BRIEF-Zain Kuwait appoints Emre Gurkan as CEO for Touch
Lebanon
BAHRAIN
* Motor racing-Bahrain rights groups call for F1 race to be
cancelled
* BRIEF-Aluminium Bahrain resumes operations after temporary
power outage on April 5
