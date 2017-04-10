BRIEF-TV Azteca announces advance payment of U.S.$60 million of its U.S.$300 million senior notes due in 2018
DUBAI, April 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set for a rough ride as geopolitical risks rise
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt stocks fall on bomb blasts, most Mideast markets down
* Oil prices firm on strong demand, political uncertainty in Syria
* PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower on stronger dollar
* G7 foreign ministers seek U.S. clarity over Syria
* Palm Sunday bombings of Egyptian Coptic churches kill 44
* Assad allies say U.S. attack on Syria air base crosses "red lines"
* Trump aides differ over Assad's future after Syria attack
* ANALYSIS-Assad could see U.S. strike as just a "slap on the wrist"
* UK defence minister: Russia responsible by proxy for Syria chemical deaths
* Turkey says Russia must stop insisting on Assad's leadership in Syria
* Sadr becomes first Iraqi Shi'ite leader to urge Assad to step down
* Iraqis celebrate Palm Sunday near Mosul for the first time in three years
* Iran's Rouhani condemns U.S. attack on Syria, chides Gulf Arabs
* Iran cuts May Light crude price to Asia by $0.30/bbl - source
* Hardline prosecutor emerges as main challenger to Iran's Rouhani
* Iran security body reviewing new IPC oil contracts - minister
* Death toll climbs in clashes at Palestinian camp in Lebanon
EGYPT
* Average yield on Egyptian 3-month treasury bill drops, 9-month bill rises
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi finance minister says no income taxes for Saudi citizens
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Creditors pursue legal action against Dubai’s Pacific Controls - sources
* Mubadala expected to raise over $1 billion with dual-tranche bond – sources
* Intesa Sanpaolo sets up new branches in Abu Dhabi, Doha (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)
