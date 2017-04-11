DUBAI, April 11 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide, Treasuries and yen up on
geopolitical tensions
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Geopolitical risk keeps funds away, but Abu
Dhabi's TAQA shines
* Oil hits 5-week top on geopolitical tensions, strong
demand
* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as geopolitical worries spur
safe-haven buying
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks steady; Canada outage may
shut US arb
* Iraq holds May Basra crude prices to Asia steady
* Libya's Sharara oilfield shut again as pipeline blocked:
sources
* Algeria's "new economic model" sees energy dependency
unsustainable
* G7 ministers look to persuade Russia to abandon Syria's
Assad
* Libyan dinar drops to record lows on black market
* Turkey's Simsek: 'No' result on April 16 will lift
country's risk premium
* IranAir signs contract with ATR to buy 20 planes
EGYPT
* Families gather after Egypt church attack, state of
emergency approved
* Egypt cabinet approves import deal for Iraq crude oil -oil
minister
* Egypt's inflation surge begins to slow in March
* Egypt to hold treasury bill auctions ahead of Easter
holiday
* Egypt's 5-year bond average yield edges up, 10-year yield
dips at auction
* Egypt's EFG-Hermes advising on 5-6 IPOs, acquisitions
SAUDI ARABIA
* MIDEAST DEBT-Hefty demand to keep Saudi Arabia’s debut
dollar sukuk pricing in check – investors
* U.S. lawmakers raise doubts on sale of smart bombs to
Saudi Arabia
* Saudi Arabia shortlists companies for its solar, wind
projects
* Saudi Arabia allows Fitch to conduct credit rating
activities
* Aramco board to meet in Shanghai as it seeks Chinese
investors for IPO
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Etisalat Nigeria yet to agree debt deal with lenders
-source
* UAE's DAMAC gives initial price guidance for dollar sukuk
- lead
QATAR
* Qatar cuts March Marine OSP to $50.55/bbl; Land crude at
$51.70 -document
* Qatar central bank offers riyal bonds -offer document
* Qatar First Bank appoints Khalid Al Khouri as acting CEO
KUWAIT
* Kuwait expects higher OPEC, non-OPEC compliance in March -
oil minister
(Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)