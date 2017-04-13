DUBAI, April 13 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump comments, North Korea fears sink
dollar, bond yields, stocks choppy
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Q1 results buoy banks; Zain Saudi soars on
record profit
* Crude oil eases for 2nd day on rising U.S. production
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 5-mth high on weaker dollar,
geopolitical tensions
* Middle East Crude-Al-Shaheen kicks off June trade at
weaker levels
* U.S.-Russia relations at another low after Syria attacks
* Lebanese president blocks expected extension of
parliament's term
* Libya's Wafa oil and gas field reopens, force majeure
lifted - NOC
* OPEC over-delivers on oil cuts in March, but sees more
from rivals
* Ex-president Ahmadinejad submits name for Iranian
presidential election
* Ai Weiwei calls on Gulf states to do more to help Syrian
refugees
* Algeria warily edges towards Islamic finance as energy
income dives
* Turkey's Simsek says fiscal policy easing temporary, rapid
improvement seen in H2
* South Sudan war puts neighbour's tolerance of refugees to
the test
EGYPT
* Average yields on Egyptian T-bills rise at auction
* Telecom Egypt to pay 1 Egyptian pound per share dividend
on April 27
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia sets size of debut dollar sukuk at $9 bln
* Banque Saudi Fransi Q1 net profit rises 2.4 pct, beating
forecasts
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates
* Zain Saudi reports first quarterly profit, beats forecasts
* Saudi British Bank posts 9.3 pct profit drop, meets
forecasts
* Saudi Aramco to supply full crude contract volumes to
Asia, offers more light oil
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi’s property market under pressure from sluggish
economy
* UAE's Mashreq Q1 net profit up 2.7 pct
* Siemens to set up global logistics headquarters in Dubai
* UAE's Union National Bank Q1 2017 profit flat, beats
estimates
* TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended
April 10
* First Abu Dhabi Bank cuts up to 20 jobs in global markets
-sources
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Alimtiaz raises $120 mln from HumanSoft stake
sale
OMAN
* Oman's Ahli Bank to issue 50 mln rials perpetual bonds
(Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)