INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, won move south on worries
over North Korea
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Profit taking main drag as company Q1
result optimism fades
* Oil near flat in strong week for crude
* PRECIOUS-Gold heads for best week since June on Korea,
MidEast jitters
* Erdogan makes final push before vote on presidential
powers
* Iranian President Rouhani to seek 2nd term, faces hardline
challenge
* Bombing of Syrian bus convoy kills dozens outside Aleppo
* Gas pipelines to Libya's Wafa oilfield reopened - NOC
source
* Oil market rebalancing, demand expected to rise -Aramco
CEO
* U.S. defense chief to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel
next week
* MEDIA-Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait aim for $60 a barrel oil
price - WSJ
* Congo president's adviser received payments from Gulf
companies
* Turkey's sovereign wealth fund could buy foreign brand or
bank - Erdogan adviser
* Lavrov says Russia, US agree U.S. strikes on Syria should
not be repeated - Interfax
* Iran completes long-awaited ATR turboprop aircraft deal
* Foreign investors glum on Turkey prospects post-referendum
* IEA says global oil market nears balance even as stocks
rise
* EMERGING MARKETS-China data, weak dollar send EM stocks to
1-week high
EGYPT
* Yields on Egypt's seven-year and three-year bonds rise
* Egypt imposes sugar export tariff of 3,000 pounds per
tonne
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi banks, bin Laden companies face $4.2 bln U.S.
lawsuit by 9/11 insurers
* BUZZ-Shares in Saudi lender Fransi rise on Q1 earnings
beat
* BRIEF-Salini Impregilo says wins $300 mln contract in
Saudi Arabia
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Shuaa moving HQ to Abu Dhabi -sources
* Middle East Crude-Dubai stays weak ahead of Easter
* BUZZ-Brent crude's premium to Dubai falls to lowest since
Aug 2015 - data
* BRIEF-UAE's Arabtec Holding proposed recapitalisation
programme to raise 1.5 bln dirhams in equity
* BRIEF-UAE's Bank Of Sharjah to approve renewal of issuance
of $1.5 bln senior unsecured bonds
BAHRAIN
* BRIEF-Bahrain's Alba updates on April 5 power outage,
estimates production loss
* BRIEF-Outotec to deliver aluminium technology to Bahrain
KUWAIT
* BRIEF-Gulf Petroleum Investment posts FY profit
OMAN
* Bank Muscat Q1 net profit edges up 1.1 percent
* BRIEF-National Bank of Oman Q1 profit falls
* BRIEF-Bank Dhofar Q1 profit falls
(Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)