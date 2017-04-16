DUBAI, April 16 DUBAI, April 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, won move south on worries over North Korea

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Profit taking main drag as company Q1 result optimism fades

* Oil near flat in strong week for crude

* PRECIOUS-Gold heads for best week since June on Korea, MidEast jitters

* Erdogan makes final push before vote on presidential powers

* Iranian President Rouhani to seek 2nd term, faces hardline challenge

* Bombing of Syrian bus convoy kills dozens outside Aleppo

* Gas pipelines to Libya's Wafa oilfield reopened - NOC source

* Oil market rebalancing, demand expected to rise -Aramco CEO

* U.S. defense chief to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel next week

* MEDIA-Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait aim for $60 a barrel oil price - WSJ

* Congo president's adviser received payments from Gulf companies

* Turkey's sovereign wealth fund could buy foreign brand or bank - Erdogan adviser

* Lavrov says Russia, US agree U.S. strikes on Syria should not be repeated - Interfax

* Iran completes long-awaited ATR turboprop aircraft deal

* Foreign investors glum on Turkey prospects post-referendum

* IEA says global oil market nears balance even as stocks rise

* EMERGING MARKETS-China data, weak dollar send EM stocks to 1-week high

EGYPT

* Yields on Egypt's seven-year and three-year bonds rise

* Egypt imposes sugar export tariff of 3,000 pounds per tonne

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi banks, bin Laden companies face $4.2 bln U.S. lawsuit by 9/11 insurers

* BUZZ-Shares in Saudi lender Fransi rise on Q1 earnings beat

* BRIEF-Salini Impregilo says wins $300 mln contract in Saudi Arabia

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Shuaa moving HQ to Abu Dhabi -sources

* Middle East Crude-Dubai stays weak ahead of Easter

* BUZZ-Brent crude's premium to Dubai falls to lowest since Aug 2015 - data

* BRIEF-UAE's Arabtec Holding proposed recapitalisation programme to raise 1.5 bln dirhams in equity

* BRIEF-UAE's Bank Of Sharjah to approve renewal of issuance of $1.5 bln senior unsecured bonds

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Bahrain's Alba updates on April 5 power outage, estimates production loss

* BRIEF-Outotec to deliver aluminium technology to Bahrain

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Gulf Petroleum Investment posts FY profit

OMAN

* Bank Muscat Q1 net profit edges up 1.1 percent

* BRIEF-National Bank of Oman Q1 profit falls

* BRIEF-Bank Dhofar Q1 profit falls

(Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)