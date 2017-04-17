UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI, April 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar under pressure after soft U.S. data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi banks down on 9/11 lawsuit, real estate weighs on Abu Dhabi
* Oil down slightly in subdued trade after failed North Korean missile test
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 5-month peak on rising geopolitical worries
* Turkey's Erdogan declares referendum victory, opponents plan challenge
* Iraqi police accuse IS of chemical weapons attack in Mosul
* Iraq says to import wheat and rice through direct contracts
* Flooding cuts off aid supplies, escape route from west Mosul
* Syrian army regains key town in north Hama province
* Death toll from Aleppo bus convoy bomb attack at least 126 - Observatory
* Trump aide McMaster: Time for tough talks with Russia
* Iran launches offshore gas projects in Gulf
EGYPT
* Cairo court acquits Egyptian-American of human trafficking charges
SAUDI ARABIA
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi to shelve, reform billions of dollars of unfinished projects -sources
* Saudi's Riyad Bank reports 10.8 pct profit fall but beats forecasts
* BRIEF-Abdullah Abdul Mohsin Al Khodari Sons board decides not to distribute FY dividends
* BRIEF-Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati Stationeries renews 45 mln riyals Islamic credit facility
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi state fund considers venture with property firm Eshraq
* Abu Dhabi's $1 bln mall with indoor snow park delayed until 2020
* MOVES-Dubai's Arabtec appoints Peter Pollard as Group CFO-sources
* Dubai's DP World, Port of Fujairah end concession agreement
* BRIEF-United Arab Bank Q1 profit falls
* BRIEF-Sharjah Islamic Bank Q1 profit rises
BAHRAIN
* BRIEF-Bahrain's Alba secures ECA supported facilities to finance line 6 expansion project
* BRIEF-GFH Financial Group says unit signs to acquire US Virginia Data Center
KUWAIT
* National Bank of Kuwait reports 8.1 pct Q1 net profit rise
* BRIEF-Kuwait International Bank Q1 profit rises
* BRIEF-Agility Public Warehousing to develop new warehouses over three years period
QATAR
* Qatar Islamic Bank posts 12.8 pct profit rise, in line with forecasts
OMAN
* BRIEF-Oman's Hotels Management International Q1 profit rises
* BRIEF-Takaful Oman Insurance Q1 profit falls
* BRIEF-HSBC Bank Oman Q1 profit rises
* BRIEF-Oman Investment and Finance group's Q1 profit falls
* BRIEF-Omani Qatari Telecommunications Q1 profit falls
* BRIEF-Oman Telecommunications Q1 profit falls (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)
