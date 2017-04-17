DUBAI, April 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar under pressure after soft U.S. data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi banks down on 9/11 lawsuit, real estate weighs on Abu Dhabi

* Oil down slightly in subdued trade after failed North Korean missile test

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 5-month peak on rising geopolitical worries

* Turkey's Erdogan declares referendum victory, opponents plan challenge

* Iraqi police accuse IS of chemical weapons attack in Mosul

* Iraq says to import wheat and rice through direct contracts

* Flooding cuts off aid supplies, escape route from west Mosul

* Syrian army regains key town in north Hama province

* Death toll from Aleppo bus convoy bomb attack at least 126 - Observatory

* Trump aide McMaster: Time for tough talks with Russia

* Iran launches offshore gas projects in Gulf

EGYPT

* Cairo court acquits Egyptian-American of human trafficking charges

SAUDI ARABIA

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi to shelve, reform billions of dollars of unfinished projects -sources

* Saudi's Riyad Bank reports 10.8 pct profit fall but beats forecasts

* BRIEF-Abdullah Abdul Mohsin Al Khodari Sons board decides not to distribute FY dividends

* BRIEF-Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati Stationeries renews 45 mln riyals Islamic credit facility

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi state fund considers venture with property firm Eshraq

* Abu Dhabi's $1 bln mall with indoor snow park delayed until 2020

* MOVES-Dubai's Arabtec appoints Peter Pollard as Group CFO-sources

* Dubai's DP World, Port of Fujairah end concession agreement

* BRIEF-United Arab Bank Q1 profit falls

* BRIEF-Sharjah Islamic Bank Q1 profit rises

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Bahrain's Alba secures ECA supported facilities to finance line 6 expansion project

* BRIEF-GFH Financial Group says unit signs to acquire US Virginia Data Center

KUWAIT

* National Bank of Kuwait reports 8.1 pct Q1 net profit rise

* BRIEF-Kuwait International Bank Q1 profit rises

* BRIEF-Agility Public Warehousing to develop new warehouses over three years period

QATAR

* Qatar Islamic Bank posts 12.8 pct profit rise, in line with forecasts

OMAN

* BRIEF-Oman's Hotels Management International Q1 profit rises

* BRIEF-Takaful Oman Insurance Q1 profit falls

* BRIEF-HSBC Bank Oman Q1 profit rises

* BRIEF-Oman Investment and Finance group's Q1 profit falls

* BRIEF-Omani Qatari Telecommunications Q1 profit falls

* BRIEF-Oman Telecommunications Q1 profit falls (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)