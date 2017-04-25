GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip with tech, energy; dollar hits 2-week highs
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
DUBAI, April 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, euro steady as relief from French vote buoys sentiment
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Mobily holds back Saudi index as Dubai drops and Egypt stabilises
* Oil edges up after 6 days of straight losses
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady after French election, N. Korea worries support
* Middle East Crude-Dubai recovers after Total, Shell buy partials
* EU executive urges change of tack in relations with Turkey
* Gulf states must donate to avert famine in Yemen - U.N.
* U.S. sanctions hundreds of employees of Syrian research center
* Turkey's cenbank to maintain current tight stance to balance risks on inflation - cenbank governor
* FDI in Tunisia rises 18 pct in first quarter - govt
* Iran ranks as No.2 oil supplier to S.Korea 1st time for a quarter
EGYPT
* Egypt to hold treasury bill sales ahead of labour day holiday
* Egypt wheat reserves at 2.6 months, to buy 3.8 mln tonnes from local harvest
* Egypt's 5-year bond yield falls, 10-year yield increases slightly at auction
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi energy minister to visit Azerbaijan on April 25-27
* Saudi Aramco names company veteran to oversee IPO preparations - sources
* Saudi’s ACWA Power revives dollar bond plans - sources
* HSBC wins mandate on $100 bln Saudi Aramco IPO - CEO
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai Mall briefly plunged into darkness by power outage
* flydubai to increase flights to Russia after UAE visa changes
* Chinese, Russian visitor surge push Dubai towards 20 mln target
* Malaysia reaches $1.2 bln Abu Dhabi deal in 1MDB clear up
* Abraaj said to plan $4.5 bln in first close for record fund - Bloomberg
* Dubai Aerospace to buy aircraft lessor AWAS, catapults to top tier
* UAE's Etihad Airways appoints new boss in charge of airline stakes
QATAR
* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q1 net profit falls 6.5 pct
* Qatar Airways could drop New Zealand route if laptops banned
* Qatar Airways closes in on Italy deal, to own minority stake in Indian airline
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait March inflation drops to 2.6 pct as housing cost rise slows
BAHRAIN
* Investcorp Bank adds to industrial real estate portfolio with $160 mln investment
OMAN
* Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp launches $250 mln 3-yr term loan facility for Bank Sohar
* Oman to follow Abu Dhabi with sovereign fund merger plans - Bloomberg (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)
