DUBAI, April 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hover near 2-year highs on U.S. optimism, euro steady

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai, Qatar resilient despite some weak Q1 results, Saudi slips

* Oil falls on bulging U.S. crude inventories, record global supplies

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips to 2-wk lows as rallying equities boost risk appetite

* Middle East Crude-Dubai slumps despite Total, Shell purchases

* Erdogan says Turkey won't wait at Europe's door forever

* Tunisia to raise key interest rate after dinar slide - central bank governor

* Iran's Khamenei says next president should be less engaged with West

* Iraq says Kuwait approves $100 million grant, first since 1990

* U.N. raises $1.1 billion for Yemen, half of needs for 2017

* Turkey's Ziraat Bank to issue $600 mln bond with 5.25 pct yield - lead

* Pope to Egypt to mend ties with Islam but conservatives wary

* Iraq begins final expansion phase at Halfaya oil field aiming to double output

* EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks near two-year high after French vote

* Azeri, Saudi energy ministers to discuss extension of oil output cuts

EGYPT

* New archaeological finds helping Egypt's image, tourism sector - minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates

* Saudi's Alawwal Bank and HSBC-backed SABB in merger talks

* Citi gets capital markets licence to operate in Saudi Arabia

* Saudi exchange may be ready for equity futures, options in 24 months

* HSBC wins mandate on $100 bln Saudi Aramco IPO - CEO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates

* Emirates signals U.S. expansion plans on hold after travel curbs

* Passenger traffic at Dubai International up 7.4 pct in Q1

* Dubai tourism numbers surge on Indian, Chinese and Russian visitors-The National

* Dubai Mall briefly plunges into darkness by power outage

* UAE telco Du Q1 net profit falls 24 pct

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates

* Qatar energy min says satisfied with level of compliance with oil output cut

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates

* Freed Kuwaiti opposition politician calls for reforms

* Kuwait Finance House Q1 profit up 13.2 pct as investment income surges

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates

* Investcorp Bank says chairman inaugurates office in Singapore (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)