DUBAI, April 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities slip after weak U.S. GDP; euro strengthens

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi banks strong in light of brewing changes in industry; region subdued

* Oil settles slightly higher but posts weekly decline

* PRECIOUS-Gold firms as dollar, stocks retreat, but still eyes weekly loss

* Turkey fires 3,900 in second post-referendum purge

* Eight Syria Civil Defence workers killed in air strike- statement

* U.S. service member killed in blast near Mosul, Iraq

* Rouhani warns voters to prevent "extremism" returning to Iran

* Iran gets positive output cut signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC states

* Tunisia military to protect southern oil, gas fields - ministry

* Pope, at Cairo Mass, urges unity against fanaticism

* Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister says Central Asia in agreement over oil markets

* Turkish military says kills 14 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq

* Russia's Lavrov says ready to cooperate with U.S. on Syria - agencies

* Islamic State claims car bombing in Baghdad, 4 police killed

* Possible $440 mln sale to Israel of naval guns approved -Pentagon

* Hardliners attack Iran's Rouhani over economy in election debate

* Libyan wealth fund trial against SocGen to start in UK court

* Turkey's Erdogan will tell Trump Turkey could help retake Raqqa

* EXCLUSIVE-Trump complains Saudis not paying fair share for U.S. defense

* Iraq sells its first Basra Light crude cargo via DME

* Saudi minister: Global oil demand seen as higher in H2

* Saudi minister: Russia's contribution to oil cuts deal in April was good

* Highlights of Reuters interview with Trump

* In Yemen conflict, a window into deepening U.S.-Gulf ties

* Saudis say sending aid to all of Yemen including Houthi areas

* Total CEO says could consider participation in Saudi Aramco IPO

* Saudi Aramco CEO says oil market rebalancing after OPEC-led cuts

* Iraq says will go with consensus at next OPEC meeting

EGYPT

* Egypt considering $1.5-2 bln Eurobond in coming weeks -finance minister

* Swiss court tells Egyptian energy companies to compensate Israel

* Egypt trade deficit down 46 pct y/y in Q1 2017

* Manufacturers in Egypt turn to local sourcing as prices soar

* Average yields on Egyptian T-bills fall at auction

* Egypt buys 110,000 tonnes of local wheat since start of harvest

* Egypt's GASC cancels tender for at least 50,000 T of raw sugar

* Renaissance Capital to open Egypt office

* Egypt's General Company for Silos and Storage nine-month profit rises

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi entertainment chief sees cinemas returning, eventually

* Saudi money supply stable in March

* Saudis eye $200 bln in revenue as privatisation drive starts up

* Saudi's ACIG appoints Saudi Kuwaiti Finance House as financial advisor for merger with Malath Insurance

* Saudi's Arabian Pipes secures 78 mln riyals order to supply steel pipes to Saudi Aramco

* Saudi Kayan Petrochemical reports Q1 profit of 265.5 mln riyals

* INTERVIEW-Saudi offers size in drive to list shares of foreign companies

* Sadara Basic Services starts fourth plastics plant at complex of parent co

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etisalat Nigerian arm meets lenders for $1.2 bln debt restructuring talks

* UAE's Dana Gas may seek to restructure Islamic bonds

* UAE's Dana Gas says will work to reach standstill agreement with sukuk holders

* ENBD REIT engages Shuaa Capital International as liquidity provider

* DP World reports 5.7 pct gross volume growth in Q1 2017

* Abu Dhabi cancels co-payment in boon to private healthcare providers

QATAR

* Qatar sports anti-corruption group lays off staff

(Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)