INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities slip after weak U.S. GDP; euro
strengthens
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi banks strong in light of brewing
changes in industry; region subdued
* Oil settles slightly higher but posts weekly decline
* PRECIOUS-Gold firms as dollar, stocks retreat, but still
eyes weekly loss
* Turkey fires 3,900 in second post-referendum purge
* Eight Syria Civil Defence workers killed in air strike-
statement
* U.S. service member killed in blast near Mosul, Iraq
* Rouhani warns voters to prevent "extremism" returning to
Iran
* Iran gets positive output cut signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC
states
* Tunisia military to protect southern oil, gas fields -
ministry
* Pope, at Cairo Mass, urges unity against fanaticism
* Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister says Central Asia in
agreement over oil markets
* Turkish military says kills 14 Kurdish militants in
northern Iraq
* Russia's Lavrov says ready to cooperate with U.S. on Syria
- agencies
* Islamic State claims car bombing in Baghdad, 4 police
killed
* Possible $440 mln sale to Israel of naval guns approved
-Pentagon
* Hardliners attack Iran's Rouhani over economy in election
debate
* Libyan wealth fund trial against SocGen to start in UK
court
* Turkey's Erdogan will tell Trump Turkey could help retake
Raqqa
* EXCLUSIVE-Trump complains Saudis not paying fair share for
U.S. defense
* Iraq sells its first Basra Light crude cargo via DME
* Saudi minister: Global oil demand seen as higher in H2
* Saudi minister: Russia's contribution to oil cuts deal in
April was good
* Highlights of Reuters interview with Trump
* In Yemen conflict, a window into deepening U.S.-Gulf ties
* Saudis say sending aid to all of Yemen including Houthi
areas
* Total CEO says could consider participation in Saudi
Aramco IPO
* Saudi Aramco CEO says oil market rebalancing after
OPEC-led cuts
* Iraq says will go with consensus at next OPEC meeting
EGYPT
* Egypt considering $1.5-2 bln Eurobond in coming weeks
-finance minister
* Swiss court tells Egyptian energy companies to compensate
Israel
* Egypt trade deficit down 46 pct y/y in Q1 2017
* Manufacturers in Egypt turn to local sourcing as prices
soar
* Average yields on Egyptian T-bills fall at auction
* Egypt buys 110,000 tonnes of local wheat since start of
harvest
* Egypt's GASC cancels tender for at least 50,000 T of raw
sugar
* Renaissance Capital to open Egypt office
* Egypt's General Company for Silos and Storage nine-month
profit rises
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi entertainment chief sees cinemas returning,
eventually
* Saudi money supply stable in March
* Saudis eye $200 bln in revenue as privatisation drive
starts up
* Saudi's ACIG appoints Saudi Kuwaiti Finance House as
financial advisor for merger with Malath Insurance
* Saudi's Arabian Pipes secures 78 mln riyals order to
supply steel pipes to Saudi Aramco
* Saudi Kayan Petrochemical reports Q1 profit of 265.5 mln
riyals
* INTERVIEW-Saudi offers size in drive to list shares of
foreign companies
* Sadara Basic Services starts fourth plastics plant at
complex of parent co
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Etisalat Nigerian arm meets lenders for $1.2 bln debt
restructuring talks
* UAE's Dana Gas may seek to restructure Islamic bonds
* UAE's Dana Gas says will work to reach standstill
agreement with sukuk holders
* ENBD REIT engages Shuaa Capital International as liquidity
provider
* DP World reports 5.7 pct gross volume growth in Q1 2017
* Abu Dhabi cancels co-payment in boon to private healthcare
providers
QATAR
* Qatar sports anti-corruption group lays off staff
