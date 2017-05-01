DUBAI May 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities steady as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Q1 earnings buoy Saudi petchems, rest of region subdued

* Oil prices inch down on high stocks, weak China factories survey

* PRECIOUS-Gold falls after dollar firms on deal to fund U.S. govt

* POLL-Mideast funds prepare for steps towards Saudi emerging market upgrade

* Iran satellite TV head shot dead in Istanbul -Dogan news

* Wary of Trump, EU courts Iran to boost moderates before polls

* Iran's leader rebuffs Rouhani's detente policy ahead of vote

* Iran self-sufficient in petrol production, aims to export

* Iraqi commander says to complete capture of Mosul in May

* U.S.-led fight on ISIS have killed 352 civilians -Pentagon

* U.S.-backed militias claim big advance against IS in Syria's Tabqa

* U.S. service member killed near Mosul identified as infantry officer

* Tunisian premier replaces Finance Minister Lamia Zribi - spokesman

* Tunisia forces kill senior militant commander planning Ramadan attack

* Asia Olympic chief quits FIFA role over bribery scandal

EGYPT

* IMF team in Cairo to review second instalment of $12-billion loan

* Egypt considering $1.5-2 bln Eurobond in coming weeks -finance minister

* Egypt cancels seven year T-bond sale, 3-year yields rise

* Egypt keeps customs exchange rate at 16.5 pounds/dlr in May

* Egypt says buys 237,000 tonnes of local wheat since start of harvest

* Egypt's GASC seeking soyoil in tender

* BRIEF-Egyptian Financial and Industrial Q1 profit rises

* BRIEF-Nile Cotton Ginning nine-month loss widens

* BRIEF-Egypt's Delta Sugar Q1 profit rises

* BRIEF-Extracted Oil and Derivatives nine-month profit falls

* BRIEF-Mansoura Poultry OGM approves FY dividend

* BRIEF-Egypt's Univert Food Industries board approves capital increase

* BRIEF-Birzeit Pharmaceutical Q1 income rises

* BRIEF-Cairo for Educational Affairs Q1 profit rises

* BRIEF-North Cairo Flour Mills nine-month profit rises

* BRIEF-Egypt's General Co for Paper Industry nine-month loss widens

* BRIEF-Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries Nine-month profit rises

* BRIEF-Egyptian Satellite Q1 profit rises

* BRIEF-Union National Bank Egypt Q1 profit rises

* BRIEF-Misr Oils And Soap Nine-month profit rises

* BRIEF-Misr Fertilizers Production Declares FY cash dividend of EGP 2 per share

* BRIEF-Egyptian Starch And Glucose Manufacturing Q1 profit falls

* BRIEF-Misr Chemical Industries nine-month profit falls

SAUDI ARABIA

* Siemens, SAP sign cooperation deals with Saudi Arabia-officials

* Saudi Arabia arrests 46 suspects over 2016 Medina attack

* Saudi Arabia awards Jeddah airport contract to Singapore's Changi

* Shareholders of Saudi gym chain Bodymasters consider Nomu listing-sources

* Saudi Aramco sets May propane at $385/T

* BRIEF-Saudi's Arriyadh Development posts Q1 profit 43.4 mln riyals

* BUZZ-Saudi Kayan Petrochemical jumps on Q1 earnings beat

* BRIEF-Saudi's Dallah Healthcare posts Q1 profit of 85 mln riyals

* BRIEF-Saudi's City cement posts Q1 profit of 37.9 million riyals

* BRIEF-Saudi Advanced Industries posts Q1 profit of 3.4 mln riyals

* BRIEF-Saudi Arabia Fertilizers reports Q1 profit of 423.4 mln riyals

* BRIEF-Zad Holding Q1 profit falls

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Aramex Q1 net profit down 5 pct

* UAE's Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q1 profit up 8 pct, beats forecasts

* BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls

* BRIEF-UAE's United Insurance shareholders accept resignation of chairman

* BRIEF-UAE's Rak Properties Q1 profit rises

* BRIEF-UAE's Arkan Building Materials Q1 profit falls

* BRIEF-Bank of Sharjah Q1 profit falls

* MEDIA-Al Qudra to buy Al Rayan Investment in Dh1bn all-share deal - The National

* MEDIA-Emicool’s IPO likely to take place this year, says Union Properties chairman- The National

QATAR

* BRIEF-Qatar's Salam International Investment Q1 profit falls

* BRIEF-Mesaieed petrochemical says units signs deal with Qatar Petroleum to supply ethane gas

* BRIEF-Industries Qatar says QAPCO signs deal with Qatar Petroleum for additional ethane gas supply

OMAN

* BRIEF-Oman's Ahli Bank shareholders approve issue of 50 mln rials perpetual bonds

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Alrai Media Group Q1 profit falls

* BRIEF-Kuwait's Credit Rating and Collection posts Q1 profit

* BRIEF-Sanad Holding sells 31 mln shares in Real Estate Asset Management Co

* BRIEF-Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises

* BRIEF-Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q1 profit rises

BAHRAIN

* Motor racing-Honda to supply engines to Sauber from 2018

* Motor racing-Honda to supply engines to Sauber from 2018

* BRIEF-Bahrain Ship Repairing and Engineering Q1 profit rises