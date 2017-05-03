UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI May 3 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ride global momentum, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi's SABIC slips after Q1 results; Gulf sluggish on oil but Egypt up
* Oil rebounds on U.S. stocks drawdown, declining OPEC compliance weighs
* PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-wk low on strong equities, dollar; Fed signal awaited
* Middle East Crude-Dubai edges up as market awaits more OSPs
* Trump, Putin discuss Syria ceasefire in first talks since U.S. air strikes
* Powerful Saudi prince sees no chance for dialogue with Iran
* Rival Libyan kingpins break the ice in Abu Dhabi
* Influential clerical body endorses Rouhani rival
* India cuts oil import plans from Iran by a quarter over gas field row
* Turkish banks' Q1 net profit rises 65 percent - watchdog
* EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks hit 20-mth high on tech rally, currencies gain
EGYPT
* Egyptian non-oil business activity shrinks for 19th month in April - PMI
* Egypt seeks at least 50,000 tonnes of raw sugar
* Remittances from Egyptians abroad rise by 13.8 pct since November
* Egypt's Juhayna posts drop in Q1 profit to 58.257 mln pounds
* Lowering inflation key to Egypt's reforms -senior IMF official
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi private-sector growth edges up in April, PMI shows
* Saudi prince says economic reforms working, promises huge investments
* Aramco sale won't be far off 5 pct, will happen in 2018-Saudi prince
* Saudi British Bank could issue dollar bond this month - sources
* Saudi's SABIC looking at $3 bln-$6 bln acquisition opportunities
* Central bank governor says Saudi will stick to currency peg
* Bids submitted to advise on privatisation of 55 Saudi healthcare centres
* Saudi finance minister says likely to tap foreign, local bond markets again this year
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates
* Saudi finance minister: on track to slash deficit, delivering on payments promise
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE non-oil business growth slows marginally in April, PMI shows
* Etihad says will no longer invest in Italy's Alitalia
* Iraq's SOMO, Russia's Litasco set up oil trade firm in Dubai - sources
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates
* UAE's Arabtec launches AED 1.5 Bln rights issue
QATAR
* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Qatar bank lending growth slows in March
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Zain Group reports flat quarterly profit as revenue drops
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Ahli United Bank Q1 profit rises
* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 earnings estimates
OMAN
* Kuwait's Zain and Saudi Telecom vie for Oman licence (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)
