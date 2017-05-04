UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI May 4 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks retreat, dollar holds near 6-wk high on hawkish Fed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi drops with oil; no boost from prince's interview
* Oil eases, near weakest since late March on small U.S. stocks decline
* PRECIOUS-Gold up, but holds near 6-week low on Fed rate hike worries
* Middle East Crude-Dubai falls to 5-week low as glut persists
* Iraq's fuel oil exports soar despite OPEC supply cut
* Russia says its oil cut exceeds level demanded in OPEC-led pact
* Trump vows to broker Israeli-Palestinian peace, offers no new policies
* U.S. needs to balance foreign alliances -Tillerson
* Trump aide lays out 'disruptive' approach on eve of Mideast talks
* Arab youth disapprove of Trump, see him as anti-Muslim - poll
* EXCLUSIVE-London tries to lure Saudi Aramco with new listing structure - sources
* Syrian government supports de-escalation zones -foreign ministry
* Bomb in northern Syria kills five outside opposition HQ- spokesman, monitor
* Iran coal mine explosion kills 35 -state media
* Turkey's Erdogan says to continue measures against border threats
* Iran says Saudis seeking tension, calls Riyadh comments "destructive"
* INTERVIEW-Iranians must give Rouhani 2nd term to make good on nuclear deal -VP
* Five years, billions of dollars needed to rebuild Mosul - officials
* Iraqi camp families search for ways to make a living
* Islamic State militants developing own social media platform
* Victim of Yemen's war: the death of Jamila, aged 7
* Veteran aid expert Egeland warns of "Biblical" famine in Yemen
* Libyan wealth fund case against SocGen adjourned for second day
* SocGen Q1 net profit falls, impacted by litigation provisions
* Libyan rivals say will calm tensions, but political roadmap unclear
* UAE builds up Yemen regional army but country fragments
* MEDIA-Yoox Net-A-Porter joint venture for region to begin operations next year - The National
* Morocco phosphate ship held in South Africa port over Western Sahara claim
* Tunisia tenders to buy 75,000 tonnes durum wheat - trade
EGYPT
* Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $28.641 bln at end-April
* Egypt devaluation nearly doubles fuel subsidy bill to 78 bln pounds in first nine months
* Egyptian non-oil business activity shrinks for 19th month in April - PMI
* Egypt has contracted to import 20,000 tonnes of Indian rice
SAUDI ARABIA
* INTERVIEW-Saudi Arabia says close to major deals in $100 bln housing scheme
* Olayan family plans to list its Saudi business - sources
* Saudi Airlines starts sale of $500 mln medical business -sources
* Saudi Aramco to dilute stake in Sadara Chemicals via IPO -exec
* Saudi private-sector growth edges up in April, PMI shows
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE non-oil business growth slows marginally in April, PMI shows - Reuters
* INTERVIEW-Dubai firm looks to raise $500 mln via digital tokens for new payments system
QATAR
* Lagardere's top investor Qatar wins voting rights loyalty reward
* Chinese conglomerate HNA takes top stake in Deutsche Bank
* Qatar c.bank sells 1.55 bln riyals T-bills, curve steepens
* Qatari LNG tanker not heading to Britain -shipping data
KUWAIT
* National Bank of Kuwait to issue senior unsecured dollar bond - sources
* Kuwait Energy seeks premium listing on LSE (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)
