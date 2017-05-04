DUBAI May 4 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks retreat, dollar holds near 6-wk high on hawkish Fed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi drops with oil; no boost from prince's interview

* Oil eases, near weakest since late March on small U.S. stocks decline

* PRECIOUS-Gold up, but holds near 6-week low on Fed rate hike worries

* Middle East Crude-Dubai falls to 5-week low as glut persists

* Iraq's fuel oil exports soar despite OPEC supply cut

* Russia says its oil cut exceeds level demanded in OPEC-led pact

* Trump vows to broker Israeli-Palestinian peace, offers no new policies

* U.S. needs to balance foreign alliances -Tillerson

* Trump aide lays out 'disruptive' approach on eve of Mideast talks

* Arab youth disapprove of Trump, see him as anti-Muslim - poll

* EXCLUSIVE-London tries to lure Saudi Aramco with new listing structure - sources

* Syrian government supports de-escalation zones -foreign ministry

* Bomb in northern Syria kills five outside opposition HQ- spokesman, monitor

* Iran coal mine explosion kills 35 -state media

* Turkey's Erdogan says to continue measures against border threats

* Iran says Saudis seeking tension, calls Riyadh comments "destructive"

* INTERVIEW-Iranians must give Rouhani 2nd term to make good on nuclear deal -VP

* Five years, billions of dollars needed to rebuild Mosul - officials

* Iraqi camp families search for ways to make a living

* Islamic State militants developing own social media platform

* Victim of Yemen's war: the death of Jamila, aged 7

* Veteran aid expert Egeland warns of "Biblical" famine in Yemen

* Libyan wealth fund case against SocGen adjourned for second day

* SocGen Q1 net profit falls, impacted by litigation provisions

* Libyan rivals say will calm tensions, but political roadmap unclear

* UAE builds up Yemen regional army but country fragments

* MEDIA-Yoox Net-A-Porter joint venture for region to begin operations next year - The National

* Morocco phosphate ship held in South Africa port over Western Sahara claim

* Tunisia tenders to buy 75,000 tonnes durum wheat - trade

EGYPT

* Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $28.641 bln at end-April

* Egypt devaluation nearly doubles fuel subsidy bill to 78 bln pounds in first nine months

* Egyptian non-oil business activity shrinks for 19th month in April - PMI

* Egypt has contracted to import 20,000 tonnes of Indian rice

SAUDI ARABIA

* INTERVIEW-Saudi Arabia says close to major deals in $100 bln housing scheme

* Olayan family plans to list its Saudi business - sources

* Saudi Airlines starts sale of $500 mln medical business -sources

* Saudi Aramco to dilute stake in Sadara Chemicals via IPO -exec

* Saudi private-sector growth edges up in April, PMI shows

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE non-oil business growth slows marginally in April, PMI shows - Reuters

* INTERVIEW-Dubai firm looks to raise $500 mln via digital tokens for new payments system

QATAR

* Lagardere's top investor Qatar wins voting rights loyalty reward

* Chinese conglomerate HNA takes top stake in Deutsche Bank

* Qatar c.bank sells 1.55 bln riyals T-bills, curve steepens

* Qatari LNG tanker not heading to Britain -shipping data

KUWAIT

* National Bank of Kuwait to issue senior unsecured dollar bond - sources

* Kuwait Energy seeks premium listing on LSE (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)