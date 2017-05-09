GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks buoyed by tech bounce; Dudley remarks lift Treasury yields
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Adds European market close)
DUBAI May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, dollar subdued as market seeks next catalyst, oil rises
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's DSI ends higher on CEO remarks, modest rebound across region
* Oil gives up earlier gains as rising US output, China concerns weigh
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 7-week low as safe-haven demand fades
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks edge up, trade thin ahead of OSP releases
* Syrian peace talks to reconvene in Geneva on May 16 - UN
* Tunisian job protests hit oil and gas output
* Libya's neighbours, UN voice support for its new move for talks
* Emerging market CDS volume hits highest level in 3 years -EMTA
* OPEC, non-OPEC discuss extending supply cut by 9 months or more - sources
* South Africa's MTN to invest $295 mln in Iranian Net broadband network
* Civilians complicate final phase of Mosul campaign - U.S. commander
* Presidential hopefuls spar over economy as Trump turns screws on Iran
* Fitch: GCC Bank M&A Surge Unlikely, Despite Market Conditions
* South Africa's Murray and Roberts to exit Middle East
* Turkish March industrial output rises adjusted 2.8 percent year-on-year
* Brimming U.S. oil storage tanks to feel OPEC cuts last
EGYPT
* Egyptian air force destroys vehicles crossing border from Libya
* Egypt issues $1.2 bln in one-year treasury bills, average yield at 3.488 pct
* Egypt's 5-year and 10-year bond yields rise at auction
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi says likely to extend oil cuts to end-2017 or longer
* Saudi Telecom signs fibre optic broadband agreement
* Saudi retailer Jarir's first-quarter profit up on smartphone sales
* Saudi's CMA announces approval of Taleem REIT
* Petronas and Saudi Aramco explore petrochemicals expansion in Malaysia
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Etihad pledged to cover Alitalia's part of EA Partners bonds - sources
* Etihad Airways names temporary replacement for veteran CEO James Hogan
* Dubai's Drake & Scull expects to hear soon from Aramco on outstanding claims
* Air Arabia's first quarter profit drops 12.6 pct, passenger yields fall
* ADNOC seeks tax exemptions for storing oil in India's strategic storage - Business Line
QATAR
* Qatar Islamic Bank signs $925 mln Islamic financing facility
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Investment Authority postpones sale of stake in Kuwait Investment Co
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's BBK Executes buying transaction of 14.2 mln shares of Takaful International
* Bahrain's GFH says considering acquisition deals in financial and infrastructure sectors
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman April inflation falls back after gasoline price cut
* Fitch: Omani Banks Overcome Liquidity Crunch; Profitability Down
* Oman Investment Fund closes $600 mln loan for Omantel purchase (Reporting By Dubai Newsroom)
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Adds European market close)
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Updates with U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
* Fed's Dudley confident rising wages would boost U.S. inflation * Yen drifts lower as BOJ downplays reduction of stimulus * Sterling slips in advance of Brexit negotiations start (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 19 The dollar nudged higher on Monday as an influential U.S. Federal Reserve official expressed confidence rising wages would help revive domestic inflation which has shown signs of softening rec