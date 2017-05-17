DUBAI May 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stock futures, dollar fall on rising concerns on Trump

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt's EFG, TMGH diverge on MSCI changes; Gulf firm with oil at $52

* Oil drops on rising US crude inventories, defies expected supply cut extension

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 2-wk high on Trump concerns, weaker US housing data

* Middle East Crude-Oman hits over 1-mth high; Shell buys Qatar Marine

* U.S., Turkish leaders put best face on ties amid tensions

* Arab Bank settlement over attacks may hit snag in U.S. appeals court

* Top U.S. diplomat for Middle East to retire, U.S. officials say

* Iran's re-engagement with the world at stake in Friday presidential vote

* Iraq in favour of extending any OPEC-led oil output cut-PM Abadi

* Iran hardliners join social media free-for-all before vote

* Emerging market import demand lifting world trade - S&P Global

* IranAir receives ATR turboprops for regional growth

* Spread of combat, cholera wreaks misery, collapse in Yemen

* Iraq says battle for Mosul nearly won as forces close in on Old City

* Absent from America, French cars drive into Iran election

* Islamic banks expand but double-digit growth is over -report

EGYPT

* Egypt's Sisi: Newly-discovered gas fields to save about $3.6 bln yearly

* Egypt's GASC raises protein requirement in wheat tender

* Egypt paid $750 mln in oil company arrears, to pay same in June

* Egypt central bank to cancel $100,000 individual bank transfer limit

SAUDI ARABIA

* MIDEAST MONEY-Saudi sale of the century lures foreign investment banks, PE firms

* Trump to reassure Saudi allies, promote business, talk tough on radicalism

* Turkey's TAV seeks $250 mln bank loan for Saudi airports

* Saudi's Aramco, China's Norinco sign refinery, petrochems plan

* TABLE-Saudi consumer price deflation deepens in April

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* U.S. signs new defense accord with Gulf ally UAE

* TAQA studies solutions for outages at Bergermeer gas storage site

* UAE's TALEX in talks with banks for working capital facility

QATAR

* Qatar Islamic Bank sets final spread for dollar sukuk - lead

KUWAIT

* Kuwait oil minister says supports output cut extension to March 2018

BAHRAIN

* Top Bahrain activist denied bail - rights group

* Al Baraka Banking mandates banks to arrange dollar sukuk issue

OMAN

* MIDEAST DEBT-Bumpy road ahead for Oman loan after downgrade - IFR