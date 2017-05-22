DUBAI May 22 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks post biggest rise in a month;
dlr weak
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region
moves little
* Oil rises on expectation of extended, possibly deepened
output cut
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds gains as Trump concerns support
* Trump tells Middle East to 'drive out' Islamist extremists
* U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of
deals as Trump visits
* Brooding Iran hardliners say they must still be heard
after Rouhani win
* Trump targets 'crisis of Islamist extremism' in Saudi trip
* OPEC heads towards supply cut extension as Saudi signals
most on board
* Turkey's Erdogan vows fight against enemies as returns to
lead party
* Bomb attack on Syrian Islamist rebel group kills 20 -
Observatory
* Hezbollah calls U.S. administration 'mentally impeded'
during Trump Saudi visit
* Israeli minister expresses concern over U.S.-Saudi arms
deal
* Iran's Zarif urges Trump to discuss avoiding another 9/11
with Saudis
* Gulf states, U.S. to ink agreement against terror
financing
* Trump praises Sisi, says he hopes to visit Egypt
* Trump says ties with Bahrain won't be strained anymore
* U.S. says Iranian-directed convoy targeted by U.S. strike
in Syria
* Death toll rises in southern Libya attack, defence
minister suspended
* Saudis, United States blacklist a Hezbollah
leader
* Trump to visit Israel in search of revived peace
process
* Iran foreign minister scorns Trump after speech, arms
deal
* Saudi king says Iran at forefront of global
terrorism
EGYPT
* Egypt refers 48 Islamic State suspects to military court
over church bombings
* In surprise move, Egypt central bank hikes key interest
rates
* Cairo lantern-maker champions old craft against Chinese
imports
* Yields rise on Egypt's three-month and nine-month T-bills
* Egypt procures 2.33 mln tonnes of local wheat since start
of harvest -statement
* Egypt's 4G wireless frequencies ready for use - minister
* BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln
loan agreement with SUMED
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi oil minister: continuing cuts, adding small
producers to deal will reduce inventories
* BUZZ-Japan's SoftBank surges after raising $93 bln with
Saudi partner for tech fund
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudis place $20 bln bet against U.S.
dysfunction
* Boeing signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
* Melania Trump hails "empowerment of women" at Saudi
company visit
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE minister sees chance for Iran to reset "troubled" ties
with neighbours
* BUZZ-Dubai's Gulf Navigation climbs on Q1 earnings
* BRIEF-Arabtec Holding unit wins 1.46 bln dirhams contract
* BRIEF-UAE's Dana Gas receives additional payment of $20
mln from Egyptian Government
QATAR
* BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
KUWAIT
* BRIEF-Kuwait Finance House denies any decision to merge
with Ahli United Bank
OMAN
* MIDEAST DEBT-Oman front-loading funding requirements with
planned dollar sukuk
* Oman appoints banks ahead of debut public dollar sukuk
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's top Shi'ite cleric gets one year suspended jail
sentence
* TABLE-Bahrain inflation edges up to 0.9 pct in April
