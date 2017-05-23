DUBAI May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling retreats after Manchester blast, opinion polls, stocks mixed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt hit by surprise rate hike, Qatar outperforms in quiet Gulf

* Oil prices fall as White House proposes U.S. oil reserve sales

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady despite Manchester blast, US political woes support

* Middle East Crude-Weakens after sole buyer Chinaoil outnumbered

* Trump says concerns about Iran driving Israel, Arab states closer

* COLUMN-What Trump gets wrong about the Middle East

* Saudi Arabia, Iraq agree oil output cut needs 9-month extension

* Goldman sees risks for renewed oil market surplus in later 2018

* ANALYSIS-Trump sets out Mideast vision: backing Arab strongmen against Iran

* Morocco court extends Samir refinery bid deadline - sources

* Moody's: Sub-Saharan Africa's recovery from foreign currency shortages to take time

* Algeria annual inflation to April at 7 pct - statistics office

* Iran accuses U.S. of "Iranophobia", arming "dangerous terrorists"

* Morocco inflation rises to 0.3 pct in April - planning agency

EGYPT

* Egypt's interest rate hike to curb growth but not inflation, critics say

* Average yields on Egypt 5-, 10-year T-bonds jump after surprise rate hike -c.bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* India could invest in Aramco IPO to strengthen ties

* NMC Health, Ashmore, Dallah weighing bids for Saudia medical unit-sources

* Bunge, ARASCO to jointly bid for Saudi state grains agency - sources

* Saudi Arabia buys 1.5 mln T feed barley in tender

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* TABLE-UAE money supply growth picks up in April

* Aldar to build new site for Abu Dhabi's free trade zone for media (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)