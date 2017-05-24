DUBAI May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shanghai stocks, Aussie dollar down after Moody's downgrades China

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rebounds after tumble on rates, Gulf swept by profit-taking

* Oil prices rise as market expects extended production cut

* PRECIOUS-Gold firm as market awaits Fed policy cues

* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf insurers drawn to bonds as sovereign issuance surges

* Middle East Crude-Weakens after Oman offers prompt oil

* COLUMN-Should OPEC worry about contango and backwardation? Kemp

* U.S. envoy endorses Libya's UN-backed govt in whirlwind visit to Tripoli

* Sudan accuses Egypt of backing rebels ahead of foreign minister's trip

* Morocco opens first Islamic bank branch months after approval

* Algeria, Saudi see OPEC, non-OPEC cooperation lasting in 2018

* Europeans, Arabs, Africans urge more peace talks in Libya after clashes

* OPEC set to prolong oil output cuts by nine months

* Azerbaijan angers IBA creditors with offer of losses and delay

* Trump promotes his goal of Middle East peace, offers no details

* If Kushner has a Mideast peace plan, it's a secret so far

* Turkish May manufacturing confidence falls to 109.2 points - RTRS

* Islamic Development Bank to revamp, decentralise ops

* Russia beats Saudi as top China oil supplier for second month

* U.S. plan to sell oil reserves undermines OPEC supply management efforts

EGYPT

* Egypt detains ex-presidential candidate, latest in arrest series

* Egypt expects to 5-7 bln pounds from state IPOs -dep finmin

* Egypt budget deficit down to 8 pct of GDP in first nine months of 2016-17

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco plans up to $30 bln investment in Motiva by 2023

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi dollars overexcite Blackstone's investors

* Saudi Public Transport secures 125 mln riyals Islamic financing from Al Rajhi Bank

* Fitch: Saudi 1Q Deficit Narrows, Some Allowance Cuts Reversed

* Leejam Sports to file for 1 bln riyal IPO, targeting Q4 Riyadh listing-sources

* Saudi's Falih optimistic Iraq will fulfil oil cut commitment - al-Arabiya

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE says OPEC still debating duration of cuts extension

* Former Gulf emirate officials sentenced in embezzlement case

* Gulf bidders emerge for UASC-linked shipping unit - sources

* Abu Dhabi economy showing signs of recovery -official

QATAR

* Amid regional strains, Qatar says hackers post fake comments by Emir

KUWAIT

* National Bank Of Kuwait issues $750 mln senior unsecured bonds

* Kuwait says agreement on oil output cuts must satisfy all parties

* Kuwait sovereign fund says it posted loss of $1 bln in 2015/16 year -KUNA

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain security forces raid home of Shi'ite spiritual leader

* Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking launches $400 mln sukuk with 7.875 pct profit rate - lead

* Bahrain Middle East Bank appoints Gaurav Baid as acting CEO

OMAN

* Fitch rates Oman's upcoming Sukuk 'BBB(EXP)' (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)