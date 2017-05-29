DUBAI May 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge up on firmer Wall Street, pound nurses losses

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets to consolidate, technicals weak; Egypt faces resistance

* Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 4-week highs, political tensions support

* Egypt launches 2nd day of Libyan air strikes after attack on Christians

* Fierce clashes as rival factions battle in Libyan capital

* Iraqi forces launch operation to seize last Islamic State enclave in Mosul

* Air strikes in east Syria kill more than 100 - Observatory

* U.N. warns of 'walking into another Gaza crisis with eyes wide open'

* Migrants who clung to boat rescued off Libya, seven bodies found -officials

* Kuwaiti envoy meets Qatar's emir amid Gulf dispute

* Suicide bomber wounds several Lebanese soldiers in north -security sources

* Tunisia confiscates property of businessmen arrested for graft

* Turkish NBA star tweets 'you can't catch me' at arrest warrant report -

* ANALYSIS-OPEC ponders how to co-exist with U.S. shale oil

* UAE minister warns Gulf alliance faces a major crisis

EGYPT

* Egypt blocks financial newspaper website, widening media blackout

* Egypt says historic foreign investment inflows seen since rate hike

* Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills

* Egypt procures 2.9 mln/T local wheat since start of season

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi to impose tobacco, sugary drinks tax on June 10

* Saudi foreign assets keep falling in April amid heavy overseas borrowing

* Descendants of Saudi Wahhabism founder distance themselves from Qatar

* ANALYSIS-In Aramco IPO pitch, Canada plays up its natural resources expertise

* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in April

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's DSI to put aside almost 1 bln dirhams for debt payments -sources

* BRIEF-DXB Entertainments appoints Raed Al Nuaimi as CEO of new entity

* BRIEF-UAE's Marka appoints Benoit Lamonerie as CEO

QATAR

* Moody's downgrades Qatar's credit rating by one notch

OMAN

* BUZZ-Oman tells oil producers to respect output cut extension

BAHRAIN

* Families of five Bahrainis say burial of loved ones without their consent a crime

* BRIEF-Bahrain's Alba updates on line 6 expansion project

