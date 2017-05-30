DUBAI May 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy tensions hit euro, Asian stocks, lift yen, gold

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed, Saudi and Dubai rebound a bit after OPEC disappointment

* Strong start to summer driving season pushes US oil towards $50

* PRECIOUS-Gold firm near one-month highs as geopolitical concerns support

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks edge lower; ADNOC adjusts July allocations

* Good atmosphere but nothing new in EU talks with Erdogan, sources say

* Iraq's Etihad Food Ind negotiating long-term raw sugar deals

* Iranian hardliners accuse Rouhani of voter fraud, interference

* Turkcell restructures EUR 500 mln swap transaction from China Development Bank

* Iraq to study privatisation of petrol stations -oil ministry

* Iraq may consider hedging crude production

EGYPT

* Egypt to press ahead with air strikes after Christians attacked

* Egypt issues NGO law, cracking down on dissent

* Egypt foreign minister calls Libyan militant camps a direct threat

* Egypt's parliament votes to postpone capital gains tax three years

* Trial of Egyptian rights lawyer with presidential ambitions starts

* Yields on Egypt 3-year and 7-year T-bonds rise -c.bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi cabinet reaffirms cooperation with other major oil producers -statement

* Saudi's CMA announces delisting of Weqaya Takaful Insurance shares

* Saudi's Alawwal Bank picks JPMorgan to advise on merger -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai to raise around $500 mln in first funding phase for metro extension -sources

KUWAIT

* Delivery Hero buys Middle East firm Carriage

OMAN

* Oman Hotels and Tourism plans 100 mln rials investment in new hotels (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)