DUBAI May 31 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as China factories see
steady growth, sterling soft
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mostly rises, Qatar underperforms as
Ezdan plunges again
* Oil falls as rising Libyan, U.S. output undermines cuts
* PRECIOUS-Gold drifts from one-month peak on Fed rate hike
concerns
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks weaken as July trade slows
* U.S. starts providing weapons to Syrian Kurds -source
* Oman mediating between Yemenis over U.N. peace plan-
official
* Russia's Putin, Saudi prince praise dialogue on oil, Syria
* UN urges Algeria, Morocco to release trapped Syrian
refugees
* Rouhani faces pressure to improve human rights in Iran
* Foreign visitors to Turkey rise in April for first time in
2 years -data
* EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks slip off two-year high,
rand down 1 pct
* Turkish central bank sees loan quality improving due to
economic recovery
EGYPT
* Egypt has bought 3.6 mln tonnes of local wheat since start
of season
* Sudan ratifies ban on Egyptian farm and animal product
imports
SAUDI ARABIA
* Path cleared for Congress to consider U.S. arms sale to
Riyadh -State Dept
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Moody's affirms ratings of five UAE banks and changes
outlook to stable from negative on four
* Moody's changes ratings outlook on Mubadala, IPIC and
Etisalat to stable from negative; affirms ratings
* ADNOC finalises jet fuel term at a lower premium - traders
QATAR
* Qatar talks tough on project stakes in Japan LNG contract
talks
* Moody's affirms Qatar National Bank's deposit ratings at
Aa3; outlook changed to stable from negative
* Moody's downgrades Qatar Petroleum to Aa3, Industries
Qatar to A1; stable outlook
KUWAIT
* Moody's affirms ratings on two Kuwaiti banks and changes
outlook to stable from negative
* Kuwait's KFH denies media reports on Kuwait Central Bank
seeking due diligence assessment
BAHRAIN
* Trial of leading Bahraini activist postponed - rights
group
OMAN
* Oman Oil mandates banks for revolving credit facility
-sources
(Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)