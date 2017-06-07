UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI, June 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks wary ahead of risk events this week, dollar struggles
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf falls as Qatar crisis worries investors, Egypt continues ascent
* Oil dips on glut concerns, but Mideast tension, falling U.S. stocks support
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 7-mth high, political worries buoy safe-haven demand
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks edge lower amid Qatari crisis
* After warnings, U.S. wages new strike on pro-Syria government forces
* Trump takes sides in Arab rift, suggests support for isolation of Qatar
* Libya's neighbours push political deal over military solution
* Isolating Qatar will not solve crisis, Turkey's Erdogan says
* Iran tells IAEA it plans to ship heavy water abroad, officials say
* Iraq not taking sides in dispute between Saudi, Gulf states and Qatar
* Gulf debt market weakens as rift with Qatar worries foreign investors
* Turkish Q1 growth seen above 4 pct, 2017 exports up at least 10 pct- minister
* How Al Jazeera covered Arabs severing ties with its backer
* Muslim Asia caught in the middle as diplomatic row rocks Middle East
EGYPT
* Egyptian wheat imports thrown back into uncertainty as ergot ban looms
* Egypt imposes tariffs on Chinese, Turkish, and Ukrainian steel - ministry
* Egypt has paid $750 mln in arrears to oil companies -c.bank official
* Some Egyptian banks resume transactions in Qatari riyal after brief halt on Monday
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi minister says Qatar must end support for Hamas, Muslim Brotherhood
* Saudi billionaire arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi dies aged 82- BBC
* Saudi Investment Bank issues 285 mln riyals sukuk
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE central bank prepares guidelines for Qatar-related banking deals -sources
* UAE banks stop providing leverage to clients on Qatari bonds-sources
* Qatar has no plan to shut Dolphin gas pipeline to UAE despite rift-sources
* UAE'S ADNOC sets May Murban crude OSP at $51.45/BBL
QATAR
* Qataris banned from Qantas flights to Dubai - airline executive
* Exxon says Qatar LNG not affected by Arab states tension
* Maersk says unable to ship Qatar bound cargo from UAE, seeks alternatives
* Port bans choke Qatar's commodity trade as gas supply worries grow
* Saudi Arabia, Bahrain revoke Qatar Airways' licences
* Qatari riyal under pressure as Saudi, UAE banks delay Qatar deals
* Qatari export costs to rise as ports ban disrupts trading
* Fitch says duration of diplomatic dispute is key to Qatar impact
* Platts restricts Qatari-loading crude in pricing process
* Qatar c.bank official: we have huge FX reserves to support riyal
* Saudi, UAE banks hold off on Qatar deals; central banks investigate exposure -sources
KUWAIT
* Kuwaiti emir leaves Saudi after brief visit, no word on outcome of talks
* Kuwait's Americana OGM approves voluntary delisting from Kuwait Bourse
OMAN
* Al Izz Islamic Bank expresses interest in merger with United Finance (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources