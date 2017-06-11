GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dogged by oil weakness; Treasury yield curve flattens
* Dollar edges lower against basket of currencies (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading; adds oil settlement prices)
DUBAI, June 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-British pound falls after UK election shock, dollar gains
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar rebounds but oil price plunge drags down Saudi
* Oil rises as Nigerian pipeline leak overshadows supply worries
* PRECIOUS-Gold slips; Palladium surges 7 pct to highest in 16 years
* Gulf leaders trade barbs as Qatar dispute shows no let-up
* U.S. urges Gulf states to ease blockade against Qatar -Tillerson
* Qatar, accused of supporting terrorism, hires ex-U.S. attorney general
* Suicide bomber kills at least 31 in crowded Iraqi market
* Arab powers adds Qatar-linked people, groups to blacklists
* Niger recalls ambassador to Qatar in solidarity with Arab states
* Turkey's Erdogan calls for Qatar row to be resolved by end of Ramadan
* Iran kills mastermind behind Tehran attacks, arrests more
* Iran's Aseman signs final deal for 30 Boeing 737s - IRNA
* Tribal fighting kills 22 in southern Iran - lawmaker
* Russia's Lavrov calls for talks to ease Qatar stand-off
* Merkel says all Gulf nations, Iran, Turkey must work to ease Qatar crisis
* U.S.-backed Syrian militias push into IS-held Raqqa
* Saudi and Bahrain welcome Trump's scolding of Qatar
* Saudi's Falih says no immediate need to adjust oil pact
* Blockade against Qatar 'hindering' planning for long-term operation -Pentagon
* Iran raises oil exports to West, almost on par with Asia
* India's plan to develop key Iranian port faces U.S. headwinds
* Hapag-Lloyd, UASC shipping merger weathers Qatar row
* Libya's Sharara oil field reopens after strike -National Oil Corp
* Iraqi forces repel Islamic State offensive south of Mosul, 38 killed
* Qatar Gulf row roils LNG market, Shell tanker diverted
EGYPT
* Egypt buys 240,000 T Russian wheat, 120,000 T Romanian wheat
* Lowest bid at Egypt tender $192.77/T for Russian wheat
* EXCLUSIVE-Egypt will not bring back fungus ban vows grain authority
* EXCLUSIVE-Egypt's GASC says wheat import ergot ban won't be reinstated
* With eyes on Libya, France cements Egypt security ties
* Egypt calls for U.N. inquiry into accusation of Qatar ransom payment
* Egypt's ex-President Mursi lacks treatment as health deteriorates, lawyer says
* Egypt inflation eases for first time since currency float
* Egypt reduces arrears owed to foreign oil companies to $2.3 billion
SAUDI ARABIA
* Soccer-No action from FIFA over Saudi minute's silence snub
* Turkey's TAV signs deal with Saudi on operating three airports with al Rajhi
* Saudi foreign minister holds talks in Oman amid regional dispute
* BRIEF-Saudi's SABIC updates on polycetal production plant deal with Celanese
* BRIEF-Saudi's Almarai announces 5-year business plan for 2018-2022
* BRIEF-Saudi's Almarai board recommends capital increase
* Saudi Arabia issues tender to buy 770,000 tonnes of wheat
* UK must not bend rules to allow Saudi Aramco IPO -Royal London
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE official accuses Qatar of escalating Gulf row
* Etihad ends talks with TUI to form new leisure airline
* Emaar to launch IPO of real estate development business by Nov - Al Arabiya TV
* BRIEF-Dubai's DP World says unit P&O Maritime acquires Spain's Reyser
* UAE re-imposes port ban on Qatari-linked oil tankers
* Abu Dhabi's IPIC returns to profit as impairments drop
* UAE postal group suspends services to Qatar - agency
QATAR
* Qatar vows no surrender in Gulf crisis as U.S., Kuwait seek solution
* UAE blacklist likely to squeeze liquidity of Qatari banks
* Qatar Petroleum says business as usual despite diplomatic rift
* Qatar could defend currency for years, its balance sheet shows
* Qatar foreign minister calls blockade a violation of international law
* Qatar state TV shuts down website after hacking attempts
* Al Jazeera says Gulf dispute won't affect editorial independence
* UPS suspends transit of goods to and from Qatar in four Arab nations
* Qatar c.bank asks for FX data as capital outflows pressure riyal
* Food, families and flights: anxiety and confusion descend on Qatar
* BRIEF-Swiss, Qatari investors are part of consortium trying to buy Co-Operative Bank
* Qatar says no expulsions of nationals from countries that cut ties
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait bank lending growth picks up in April
* Kuwait projects $26 billion state budget deficit this fiscal year
* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 trade surplus more than quadruples y/y on dearer oil
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain central bank's net foreign assets jump in March
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman inflation edges up to 2.0 percent in May (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)
* Dollar edges lower against basket of currencies (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading; adds oil settlement prices)
LONDON, June 21 Diageo Plc has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal valuing it at up to $1 billion, as the world's largest spirits maker seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market.
(Changes headline to barrels per day from barrels) By Libby George and Julia Payne LONDON, June 21 Nigeria's crude oil exports are set to exceed 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, the highest level planned for 17 months, as the nation's oil industry nears a full recovery from militant attacks that crippled production in 2016. Resurgent production, if sustained, will put further pressure on efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to trim