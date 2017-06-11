DUBAI, June 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-British pound falls after UK election shock, dollar gains

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar rebounds but oil price plunge drags down Saudi

* Oil rises as Nigerian pipeline leak overshadows supply worries

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips; Palladium surges 7 pct to highest in 16 years

* Gulf leaders trade barbs as Qatar dispute shows no let-up

* U.S. urges Gulf states to ease blockade against Qatar -Tillerson

* Qatar, accused of supporting terrorism, hires ex-U.S. attorney general

* Suicide bomber kills at least 31 in crowded Iraqi market

* Arab powers adds Qatar-linked people, groups to blacklists

* Niger recalls ambassador to Qatar in solidarity with Arab states

* Turkey's Erdogan calls for Qatar row to be resolved by end of Ramadan

* Iran kills mastermind behind Tehran attacks, arrests more

* Iran's Aseman signs final deal for 30 Boeing 737s - IRNA

* Tribal fighting kills 22 in southern Iran - lawmaker

* Russia's Lavrov calls for talks to ease Qatar stand-off

* Merkel says all Gulf nations, Iran, Turkey must work to ease Qatar crisis

* U.S.-backed Syrian militias push into IS-held Raqqa

* Saudi and Bahrain welcome Trump's scolding of Qatar

* Saudi's Falih says no immediate need to adjust oil pact

* Blockade against Qatar 'hindering' planning for long-term operation -Pentagon

* Iran raises oil exports to West, almost on par with Asia

* India's plan to develop key Iranian port faces U.S. headwinds

* Hapag-Lloyd, UASC shipping merger weathers Qatar row

* Libya's Sharara oil field reopens after strike -National Oil Corp

* Iraqi forces repel Islamic State offensive south of Mosul, 38 killed

* Qatar Gulf row roils LNG market, Shell tanker diverted

EGYPT

* Egypt buys 240,000 T Russian wheat, 120,000 T Romanian wheat

* Lowest bid at Egypt tender $192.77/T for Russian wheat

* With eyes on Libya, France cements Egypt security ties

* Egypt calls for U.N. inquiry into accusation of Qatar ransom payment

* Egypt's ex-President Mursi lacks treatment as health deteriorates, lawyer says

* Egypt inflation eases for first time since currency float

* Egypt reduces arrears owed to foreign oil companies to $2.3 billion

SAUDI ARABIA

* Soccer-No action from FIFA over Saudi minute's silence snub

* Turkey's TAV signs deal with Saudi on operating three airports with al Rajhi

* Saudi foreign minister holds talks in Oman amid regional dispute

* BRIEF-Saudi's SABIC updates on polycetal production plant deal with Celanese

* BRIEF-Saudi's Almarai announces 5-year business plan for 2018-2022

* BRIEF-Saudi's Almarai board recommends capital increase

* Saudi Arabia issues tender to buy 770,000 tonnes of wheat

* UK must not bend rules to allow Saudi Aramco IPO -Royal London

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE official accuses Qatar of escalating Gulf row

* Etihad ends talks with TUI to form new leisure airline

* Emaar to launch IPO of real estate development business by Nov - Al Arabiya TV

* BRIEF-Dubai's DP World says unit P&O Maritime acquires Spain's Reyser

* UAE re-imposes port ban on Qatari-linked oil tankers

* Abu Dhabi's IPIC returns to profit as impairments drop

* UAE postal group suspends services to Qatar - agency

QATAR

* Qatar vows no surrender in Gulf crisis as U.S., Kuwait seek solution

* UAE blacklist likely to squeeze liquidity of Qatari banks

* Qatar Petroleum says business as usual despite diplomatic rift

* Qatar could defend currency for years, its balance sheet shows

* Qatar foreign minister calls blockade a violation of international law

* Qatar state TV shuts down website after hacking attempts

* Al Jazeera says Gulf dispute won't affect editorial independence

* UPS suspends transit of goods to and from Qatar in four Arab nations

* Qatar c.bank asks for FX data as capital outflows pressure riyal

* Food, families and flights: anxiety and confusion descend on Qatar

* BRIEF-Swiss, Qatari investors are part of consortium trying to buy Co-Operative Bank

* Qatar says no expulsions of nationals from countries that cut ties

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait bank lending growth picks up in April

* Kuwait projects $26 billion state budget deficit this fiscal year

* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 trade surplus more than quadruples y/y on dearer oil

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain central bank's net foreign assets jump in March

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman inflation edges up to 2.0 percent in May (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)