DUBAI, June 12 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares dragged under by U.S. tech
slide, dollar firm
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatari banks fall after UAE red flag; UAE's
Dana Gas, DSI rise
* Oil prices driven up by futures bets, but market remains
bloated
* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as Asian stocks dip; Fed meeting in
focus
* Qatar willing to listen to Gulf concerns, Kuwait says
* Iran arrests almost 50 after deadly Tehran attacks
* Fighting breaks out amongst Syrian rebels in city of al
Bab
* In Jerusalem's Old City, Palestinians recall 1967
uprooting
* Jordan shoots dead five approaching its borders from Syria
* Iraq says it still has Qatari money sent to free ruling
family members
* Led by Islamists, thousands of Moroccans rally in support
of northern protests
* Gaddafi's son Saif freed in Libya, whereabouts unclear -
lawyer
* Iran flies food to Qatar amid concerns of shortages
* U.S., Turkey discuss Qatar row, Syria on phone call
-sources
EGYPT
* Egypt to keep administration of Red Sea islands after
Saudi transfer
* Average yields fall on Egypt's three- and nine-month
T-bills
SAUDI ARABIA
* MIDEAST MONEY-Struggling Saudi bourse may get limited
boost from MSCI, Aramco billions
* Saudi to supply above contracted vols to one Asian
buyer-source
* Saudi prince, Tillerson discuss fight against 'terrorism'
-agency
* BRIEF-Saudi's SABIC signs MOU with United Chemical
Kazakhstan to develop petrochemical complex
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* INTERVIEW-UAE's Aster DM Healthcare eyes Saudi market
despite past payment delays
* Former CEO of Dubai's DSI sells stake to Tabarak
Investment -Zawya
QATAR
* Dollar shortages hit Qatar exchange houses as foreign
banks scale back ties
* As Gulf crisis bites, Qatari food factories seek to fill
gap
* China's COSCO Shipping suspends services to Qatar amid row
* Soccer--FIFA president says Qatar World Cup not under
threat
* Qatar Airways reports near 22 pct rise in net profit
* Qatar remains committed to oil supply cut deal -minister
* Qatar denies that charities fund terrorism
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain cen bank orders banks to freeze assets of
Qatar-linked blacklist
* BRIEF-Bahrain's Gulf Air board accepts resignation of CEO
Maher Salman Al Musallam
OMAN
* Iran says two warships heading to Oman
* BRIEF-United Finance board approves engaging in merger
talks with Al Izz Islamic Bank
(Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)