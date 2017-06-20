DUBAI, June 20 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei nears two-year high as U.S. hi-tech
rebound boosts mood
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi surges before MSCI decision, UAE's
Tabreed soars on Engie buy
* Oil prices hold near 7-mth lows, glut keeps dragging
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher after 5-wk low as dollar gains
on rate hike views
* MIDEAST DEBT-Banks weigh possible exit plans from Qatari
loans, bonds
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks edge up, but discounts for
spot cargoes widen
* ANALYSIS-By keeping U.S. focus on Islamic State, Trump
risks wider Syria war
* Egyptian, Abu Dhabi leaders, eying Qatar, discuss
terrorism funding, role of media
* UNHCR wins nod to use Islamic alms to aid Middle East
refugees
* Morocco trade deficit widens 13.1 pct in first five months
- agency
* New assertive generation of Gulf leaders at heart of Qatar
rift
EGYPT
* Egypt's parliament raises minimum income tax threshold
* Yields on Egypt's 5-year and 10-year T-bonds fall at
auction -cenbank
* Egypt's supply ministry says strategic reserves of wheat
at 4.4 mln tonnes
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Fawaz Alhokair agrees new terms with holders of
500 mln riyals sukuk
* Saudi Arabia oil exports fall to 7 mln bpd in April - JODI
* Oil market fundamentals heading in right direction-Saudi's
Falih
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE President restructures board of Abu Dhabi Investment
Authority's - WAM
* Abu Dhabi fund takes 5 percent stake in Dana Gas
* Dubai Aerospace to issue up to $2 bln bond for AWAS
acquisition - sources
* UAE's Gargash says Qatar isolation could last for years
* France's Engie to buy 40 pct stake in UAE's Tabreed
* UAE's Dana Gas invites sukuk holders to a call to discuss
sukuk's "unlawfulness"
QATAR
* Qatar says it will not negotiate unless neighbours lift
"blockade"
* Qatar Airways CEO sees no need for Boeing mid-market jet
* Qatar Airways firms up order for 20 737 jets, further
options dependent on Italy, India
* Qatar government prepared to support banks if deposits
withdrawn -exec
* Qatar Airways to ask U.S. for airport audit to combat
laptop ban
* TABLE-Qatar's May trade surplus jumps 42 pct y/y as gas
exports climb
* Qatar Financial Centre says it plans no reprisals over
sanctions
OMAN
* Fitch revises Oman's outlook to negative
(Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)