(Adds Saudi items)

DUBAI, June 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil slump spooks investors; China stocks underwhelmed by MSCI

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Prince's promotion and MSCI may buoy Saudi, oil to dampen most of Gulf

* Oil holds near multi-month lows as glut fears persist

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up from five-week lows as equities fall

* Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman elevated to Crown Prince-SPA

* Middle East Crude-Dubai edges up; Murban, al-Shaheen down

* U.S. State Department questions Gulf motives on Qatar boycott

* Emerging markets debt trading rises to $1.3 trillion in Q1 -EMTA

* Morocco Cenbank governor says no devaluation in dirham liberalisation

* Algeria's government planning Islamic finance options, welfare reforms

* Turkey borrows 503 mln lira in two-year sukuk issue

* Italy's Eni signs deal with Iran on oil and gas field studies

* Algeria aims for annual growth of 3.7 pct in oil and gas sector 2017-2021 - govt document

* Iraq, Saudi Arabia aim to upgrade diplomatic relations - statement

EGYPT

* Egypt to raise food subsidy allowance in bid to ease pressure from austerity

* Egypt closes wheat harvest just short of target at 3.4 mln tonnes

* Egypt's Suez Canal revenue rises to $439.8 mln in may from $427.9 mln in April

* Egypt's CIB seeks to increase its capital by 25 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's Prince Mohammed bin Nayef pledges allegiance to new crown prince

* MSCI to consider adding Saudi Arabia to key index during 2019

* Arabian Aramco Total Services partially redeems its sukuk

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etisalat Nigeria to change shareholder structure after debt talks fail

* Dubai activists stock public fridges for needy during Ramadan

* Abu Dhabi takes over operating Port of Fujairah after Dubai deal ends

* TABLE-UAE c.bank foreign assets up in May; securities holdings drop sharply

* TABLE-UAE May bank lending growth slowest in over three years

* TABLE-Dubai May inflation falls to 2.3 pct as housing, transport rise more slowly

QATAR

* Qatar says news agency hacking linked to states boycotting Doha

* Qatar can weather boycott, foreign investors won't leave -Qatar Petroleum CEO

* Britain charges Barclays, ex-bosses over "unlawful" Qatari deal

* Qatar tells U.S. it will maintain stability around LNG exports

* Qatar sovereign fund deposited dollars in local banks as precaution -bankers

* India asks Qatar to invest in power plants as condition for LNG deals

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait May inflation edges up to 2.7 percent

BAHRAIN

* Fitch Revises Three Bahraini Banks' Outlooks to Negative

* Fitch Revises Bahrain Mumtalakat's Outlook to Negative on Sovereign Action

OMAN

* United Finance board insists on full cash acquisition offer from Alizz Islamic Bank (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)