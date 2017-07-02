DUBAI, July 2 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil rises for seventh session, U.S. stocks
rebound
* Oil up for 7th day but first-half drop biggest since 1998
* PRECIOUS-Gold heads for 1st monthly loss in 2017 as rally
stalls in 2nd qtr
* Middle East Crude-Murban flips to strong premium on BP's
purchase
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banking shares fall, bucking global trend
in UAE, Kuwait
* Gulf deadline to resolve Qatar rift approaches
* Qatar says Arab states' demands "made to be rejected",
says open to talks
* Putin has phone talks with Qatar, Bahrain on Gulf row
* Rebels accuse Syrian army of chlorine attack, army calls
it fabrication
* Khamenei's representative says Islamic state's Baghdadi
"definitely dead"
* Mosul mosque where Islamic State took world stage lies in
rubble
* Iraq's oil exports average 3.273 million bpd in June
-ministry
* Kurdish YPG plans to take Azaz-Jarablus area in Syria -
statement
* Nearly half a million Syrians return to own homes this
year - UNHCR
* Russia's Putin, Turkey's Erdogan discuss Syria in phone
call -Kremlin
* Hezbollah says army manhunt in Syrian refugee camps
protects border security
* Syrian wheat crop to fall far short of government forecast
- sources
* As Russian wheat loses out in Egypt, Turkey could become
top destination
* U.S. says ex-consultant set up meetings over Iran's
nuclear program
* Asian imports of Iranian oil slow for first time since Jan
2016
* Iran's July crude exports set to fall from June-source
* U.S. envoy slams U.N. Security Council for inaction on
Iran
* Jury finds United States may seize Iran-linked office
tower
* Five suicide bombers attack Lebanese army during raids
* U.N. resolution targets Libyan fuel smugglers
* Yemen's cholera death toll rises to 1,500 -WHO
* U.S. appeals court throws out lawsuit over drone strike
deaths
* Emerging markets enjoy vintage start to year
* U.S. criticizes Sudan human rights ahead of sanctions
lifting deadline
* Trump administration reverses policy on fiancés as travel
ban takes effect
* Airlines risk fines, losing U.S. access for failure to
follow new security rules: official
EGYPT
* Egyptian government appeals ruling on food inspection
system
* Egypt raises fuel prices by up to 50 percent under IMF
deal
* Nephew of assassinated Egyptian president mulls election
run
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi GDP falls for first time since financial crisis as
oil output cut
* Saudi Arabia releases seven Iranian fishermen - Iranian TV
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's Centurion Investments raises stake in NMC by 4.9
percent
* Repair delays at ADNOC Ruwais refinery to lift gasoline
demand
* Emirates seeks laptop ban reprieve with new U.S. travel
security measures
* UAE energy minister says no talk about further OPEC supply
cuts
* Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim to expand Carrefour in Middle
East with Geant stores buy
QATAR
* Qatar to comply with new U.S. airline security measures
-minister
* Britain approves BA use of Qatar planes during upcoming
cabin crew strike
* Several UK banks stop selling Qatar riyals as diplomatic
crisis mounts
* Qatar central bank says guarantees exchange, trading of
riyal
* Demand for Qatar to close down al-Jazeera "unacceptable" -
U.N.
* Qatar CDS hit 16-mth high, Saudi highest since Jan -IHS
Markit
* International businesses caught in Qatar crossfire
* INTERVIEW-Qatar considering WTO dispute in Gulf crisis
* Qatari rights body to hire Swiss firm to seek damages
against Gulf states
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain invokes WTO's "national security" clause in Qatar
row
* Motor racing-Dennis to sever links with McLaren in end of
an era
