DUBAI, July 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares cowed by Korea tensions, await Fed minutes

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi pulls back sharply, banks hit hard; most of region weak

* Oil prices firm on rising political risk, but ample supply caps gains

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up on N. Korea tensions, Fed minutes in focus

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks weaken; India steps up spot purchases

* Qatar shows mettle, offers compromise as Gulf states prepare meeting

* Canada orders seizure of oil tanker carrying crude from Iraqi Kurdistan

* Arab intelligence chiefs meet in Cairo day before Qatar decision -MENA

* Regulators step in to save Etisalat Nigeria from collapse

* VW resumes Iran exports, picks Mammut Khodro as partner

* Total nears deal to invest up to $2 bln in Iran's petrochemical industry

* Turkey to work with France, Italy on national missile defence system - defmin

* Turkey's 2017 GDP growth will exceed 4.5 percent, deputy PM says

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Aug. 5-15 shipment

* Egypt extends state of emergency as roadside explosion kills three policemen

* Egypt's parliament passes 2017-18 budget

* Egypt has over three months worth of vegoil reserves -ministry

* Egypt's non-oil business activity contracts for 21st month in June -PMI

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabian Airlines hopes U.S. will lift laptop ban by July 19 -SPA

* Saudi Aramco, France's Total study mixed feed cracker - sources

* Saudi private sector growth slows to eight-month low in June -PMI

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE'S ADNOC cuts June Murban crude price to 7-month low

* Dubai Investments in talks to acquire Union Properties' stake in Emicool

* DAMAC appoints former HSBC executive to speed up UK and Europe expansion

* Abu Dhabi fund ADIA eyes direct private equity investments as returns slow

* UAE non-oil growth accelerates but employment, exports sluggish -PMI

QATAR

* Moody's changes Qatar's outlook to negative, affirms Aa3 rating​

* Qatar Petroleum says plans legal action against ADNOC

* Qatar's response to Arab demands in line with state sovereignty- foreign minister

* Qatar raises gas capacity amid Gulf dispute

* Qatar c.bank sells 1 billion riyals of T-bills at monthly auction

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman April bank lending growth slows further, lowest since 2008 (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)