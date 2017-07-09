DUBAI, July 9 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar rise as investors place Fed
bets after U.S. jobs data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi steel, cement strong on export tariff
cuts in otherwise weak region
* Oil prices drop 3 percent on rising global supplies
* PRECIOUS-Gold at 4-month low as U.S. jobs rise makes rate
hike likely
* Erdogan says Turkey will respond to any threats on its
border
* Amnesty urges leaders to stand up to Turkish rights
violations
* Partial ceasefire deal reached in Syria, in Trump's first
peace effort
* U.N. deputy Syria envoy hopeful for southwest ceasefire
deal
* UK's Johnson arrives in Middle East to help ease Qatar
tension
* Qatar rejects Arab states' accusations, UK's Johnson flies
to Saudi
* Iraqi army says Mosul victory imminent, IS vows 'fight
until death'
* OPEC delegates encouraged by Russian comments on adjusting
oil cut deal
* Four Arab states leading Qatar boycott say initial demands
void, vow more measures
* Royal Air Maroc expects U.S. laptop ban to end by July 19
-official
* Arab states plan regional payment and settlement system
* INTERVIEW-Iraqi Kurdish leader says no turning back on
independence bid
EGYPT
* In surprise move, Egypt hikes key interest rates again
* Egypt's deputy finance minister sees rate hike as
temporary
* Egyptian police kill 16 gunmen in raids targeting
militants
* Egypt's GASC says buys 115,000 tonnes Russian wheat
* Average yields mixed on Egypt's six-month and one-year
T-bills
* Egypt hikes electricity prices but extends subsidies three
more years
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco reaffirms commitment to Pertamina JV as CEOs
meet
* Japan to raise crude storage capacity for Saudi Aramco by
30 pct
* Saudi security officer killed in Eastern Province attack
* Saudi Aramco says oil reserves steady, output at record
ahead of IPO
* Drop in Saudi central bank's foreign assets slows in May
* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in May
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's Dana Gas aims to propose new sukuk terms in coming
weeks
* Amid Dana debacle, Islamic finance seeks safeguards
against illegality claims
QATAR
* U.S. concerned Arab dispute with Qatar may intensify
to Saudi
* U.S. concerned Arab dispute with Qatar may intensify
-State Dept
* Egypt and Russia's foreign ministers discuss Qatar
* $1 bln headache for Airbus as Qatar cancels 4 jets
* Arab sanctions stir defiance, patriotism in wealthy Qatar
* Qatar Airways set to start buying shares in American
Airlines
* World-beating wealth props up Qatar against Arab sanctions
* FACTBOX-Qatar's sovereign fund plays key anchor role
during Gulf rift
* Qatar Airways joins major MidEast rivals in lifting laptop
ban on U.S. flights
* BRIEF-Moody's changes ratings outlook of Qatari project
finance issuers to negative; affirms ratings
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman inflation slows sharply in June
