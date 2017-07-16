FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 16
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Sport
#Iraq
#Turkey
Sections
Featured
Time running out to prevent banks' Brexit exodus, says City of London boss
The road to Brexit
Time running out to prevent banks' Brexit exodus, says City of London boss
The diamond that's too big to sell
Lifestyle
The diamond that's too big to sell
Brexit negotiations open
Brexit negotiations open
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IPOs - Americas
July 16, 2017 / 3:11 AM / 2 days ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 16

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

DUBAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

International/Regional

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, bond yields dip on inflation data as stocks soar

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks end week on high after Fed's dovish comments, good Q2 results

* UPDATE 8-Oil up 1 pct, posts weekly gain of 5 pct

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits near 2-week high after U.S. data disappoints

* In shadow of crackdown, Turkey commemorates failed coup

* Iran blames Trump for instability, rejects "rogue" label

* Head of Islamic State in Afghanistan killed -Pentagon

* Syrian army takes more oil fields from Islamic State in Raqqa and eastern desert

* Trump asks Supreme Court to block travel ban ruling

* Trump, Saudi King discuss Qatar dispute -White House

* Iraq faces pockets of Islamic State resistance in Mosul's Old City

* Lebanon will coordinate refugee returns to Syria only with UN - PM Hariri

* WHO warns of cholera risk at annual haj, praises Saudi preparedness

* Tunisia gets offers in soft wheat, barley tenders

* Bullish oil funds lead hedge fund losers at half-year mark

* Turkish economy minister says expects record export growth in July

* Cheaper options knock Gulf's share of Indian June oil imports to 19-mth low

* Trump is “very likely” to recertify Iranian compliance with Iran nuclear deal-U.S. official

* Lebanon finalises EBRD membership after two year standstill

* IEA says OPEC compliance with oil cuts at lowest in 6 months

Egypt

* Egypt FDI likely hit $8 bln-$8.5 bln in fiscal year just ended -minister

* Two German tourists stabbed to death on Egyptian beach

* Gunmen kill five Egyptian police south of Cairo

* IMF approves Egypt second loan payment of $1.25 bln

* Yields rise on Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bills; foreign demand high

Saudi Arabia

* Saudi soldier killed, another wounded in restive Qatif province

* COLUMN-Saudi Arabia curbs oil shipments to United States: Kemp

* BRIEF-Saudi Re for Cooperative Reinsurance signs MOU with Probitas

* Britain seeks looser IPO rules to lure Saudi Aramco, worries investors

* BRIEF-Saudi's Riyad REIT announces completion of a property acquisition in Riyadh

United Arab Emirates

* UAE says it is headed for 'long estrangement' with Qatar

* TABLE-Dubai inflation edges down to 2.1 percent in June

* BRIEF-UAE's United Arab Bank Q2 profit rises

* BRIEF-Commercial Bank Of Dubai Q2 profit falls

Qatar

* France calls for swift lifting of sanctions on Qatari nationals

* Turkey's Erdogan plans Gulf visit to discuss Qatar dispute

* U.S. says it hopes Qatar, adversaries will agree to talk directly

* Tillerson leaves Gulf after making proposals to end crisis

* Sanctions push Qatar inflation up only modestly in June

* Qatar Airways still pursuing American Airlines stake after code share hitch

Kuwait

* INTERVIEW-Kuwait says premature for OPEC to cap Libya, Nigeria oil output

* TABLE-Kuwait bank lending growth accelerates further in May

Bahrain

* Bahrain's Investcorp sells Spain-based Esmalglass to Lone Star

Oman

* BRIEF-Bank Dhofar H1 consol profit falls

* BRIEF-Oman's Ooredoo Q2 profit falls

* BRIEF-National Bank of Oman H1 profit falls (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.