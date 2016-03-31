* Biggest balance in favour of fixed income since May 2015
* Global monetary trends, oil prices behind shift
* GCC equities markets lack catalyst for continued rally
* Devaluation causes big shift in favour of Egypt
* Negative on Qatar as stocks go ex-dividend
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, March 31 Middle East fund managers have
turned bullish towards fixed income and less positive on
equities as they prepare for an economic slowdown in the Gulf
this year, a monthly Reuters survey shows.
The most recent survey of 14 leading fund managers,
conducted over the past 10 days, found 29 percent expecting to
raise their fixed income allocations to the region over the next
three months and 14 percent to reduce them.
At the same time, 7 percent anticipate raising their equity
allocations and 14 percent reducing them. That is the survey's
biggest balance in favour of fixed income relative to equities
since May 2015.
In last month's survey, 36 percent of managers expected to
increase exposure to Middle East equities, while 7 percent
foresaw cutting it. The figures for fixed income were 21 percent
and 21 percent.
The shift towards fixed income is partly due to global
monetary policy trends.
"On top of the Bank of Japan's move into negative rates
territory and the European Central Bank's expansion of
quantitative easing purchases, the U.S. Federal Reserve has also
pushed out its tightening schedule," said Sachin Mohindra,
portfolio manager at Abu Dhabi's Invest AD.
But it is also due to a partial rebound of oil prices to
around $40 a barrel from below $30. At current price levels,
Gulf governments still face heavy pressure on their finances and
austerity steps will slow economies this year, but a panic over
the sustainability of their economic models has eased for now.
Improved sentiment towards Gulf Cooperation Council assets
in general can be seen in regional bond yields - an April 2023
sukuk from state-owned utility Saudi Electric is
now trading at 3.55 percent, down more than 1 percentage point
from its peak in late January - and a rebound of most GCC
currencies in the forwards market, as devaluation fears
dissipate.
Meanwhile, many managers think the rebound of Gulf stock
markets in response to the oil price recovery has mostly ended,
as investors focus on upcoming first-quarter earnings
announcements and the fact that the economic environment will
remain difficult this year.
"In specific UAE and in general GCC markets witnessed
positive moves during the last stage. However, momentum faded
out through the last two weeks due to a lack of positive market
news," said Tamer Mustafa, vice-president for asset management
at the United Arab Emirates' Union National Bank.
"In my opinion, markets need a new catalyst to continue the
upward trend." He said such a catalyst could be the April 17
Doha meeting among oil producers to discuss an output freeze.
However, many analysts think any freeze would probably not
boost oil prices further, especially since Iran appears unlikely
to restrain its output.
First-quarter corporate earnings in the GCC will not
necessarily boost the markets.
"Q1/2016 results will have neutral effect on the relevant
equity markets as most major companies will try and match last
year's same-period results, but probably show lower than Q4/2015
results," said Mohammed Ali Yasin, managing director of Abu
Dhabi's NBAD Securities.
EGYPT
Among individual equity markets, an improvement in sentiment
towards Egypt is the most striking result in the survey.
Thirty-six percent of managers now expect to raise their
Egyptian equity allocations in the next three months and 7
percent to reduce them.
That is the most positive balance towards Egypt since
December. Last month, 21 percent expected to cut their exposure
there and 7 percent to raise it.
The survey confirms that this month's devaluation of the
Egyptian pound has had a fundamental impact in improving
sentiment towards Egypt, although it has by no means resolved
the country's longstanding hard currency shortage and more
depreciation may be on the way.
"Investors are more confident to allocate money to the
country," said Sebastien Henin, head of asset management at The
National Investor in Abu Dhabi.
Managers turned negative on balance towards Qatar in the
latest survey; 7 percent now expect to increase equities
exposure there and 21 percent to lower it. In the last survey,
the figures were 14 percent on each side.
Qatar is often bought because of its high dividend yields,
but many stocks are now going ex-dividend, temporarily reducing
the market's attraction - a phenomenon which tends to occur
every year.
SURVEY RESULTS
1) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall equity allocation to the Middle East in the next three
months?
INCREASE - 1 DECREASE - 2 SAME - 11
2) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall fixed income allocation to the Middle East in the next
three months?
INCREASE - 4 DECREASE - 2 SAME - 8
3) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
equity allocations to the following countries in the next three
months?
a) United Arab Emirates
INCREASE - 3 DECREASE - 1 SAME - 10
b) Qatar
INCREASE - 1 DECREASE - 3 SAME - 10
c) Saudi Arabia
INCREASE - 3 DECREASE - 1 SAME - 10
d) Egypt
INCREASE - 5 DECREASE - 1 SAME - 8
e) Turkey
INCREASE - 0 DECREASE - 2 SAME - 12
f) Kuwait
INCREASE - 2 DECREASE - 1 SAME - 11
NOTE - Institutions taking part in the survey are: Ahli Bank
Oman; Al Mal Capital; Al Rayan Investment LLC; Amwal Qatar;
Arqaam Capital; Emirates NBD; Global Investment House; Invest
AD; National Bank of Abu Dhabi; NBK Capital; Schroders Middle
East; The National Investor; Union National Bank; Rasmala
Investment Bank.
