* Most positive balance on equities since February 2014
* Most bearish on bonds since survey was launched
* Equally split over Saudi Arabian stocks
* Most bullish on UAE equities since survey was launched
* Positive on Egypt again under new central bank governor
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, Dec 31 Middle East fund managers have
become more positive on regional equities with a strong bias
towards the United Arab Emirates, and more bearish on bonds, a
monthly Reuters survey shows.
The survey of 14 leading fund managers, conducted over the
past 10 days, found 50 percent expecting to raise their regional
equity allocations in the next three months, and 14 percent
expecting to cut them - the largest bullish balance since
February 2014.
In last month's survey, 29 percent anticipated increasing
equity exposure and 21 percent expected to reduce it.
Global markets' positive reaction to the first U.S. interest
rate hike in almost a decade, and better regional valuations
after a broad Gulf market sell-off in early December, are the
main reasons for the change.
"Some stocks have been pressured by aggressive,
redemption-driven selling flows after oil prices fell, and this
correction offers medium- to long-term investors the opportunity
to increase their exposure to fundamentally robust companies,"
said Sachin Mohindra, portfolio manager at Abu Dhabi-based
Invest AD.
Meanwhile, 36 percent of fund managers expect to reduce
their allocations to regional fixed income, with none planning
to raise them - the biggest bearish balance for bonds since the
survey was launched in September 2013. Last month, the ratios
were 36 percent and 7 percent.
The U.S. rate hike in December was imitated by most Gulf
central banks and is expected to be the first in a series. Also,
shrunken government revenues in the Gulf due to low oil prices
are hurting liquidity at Gulf banks, pushing up short-term
interest rates and reducing local buying support for Gulf bonds.
"In the coming U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meetings,
we will continue to witness rising rates, which will negatively
impact fixed income securities," said Tamer Kamal, head of asset
management at Abu Dhabi-based Union National Bank.
SAUDI, UAE, EGYPT
For a third straight month, managers are equally split over
the region's largest stock market, Saudi Arabia, with 36 percent
expecting to increase their exposure there and the same number
to reduce it.
Slightly under half of managers submitted their responses
after the government announced on Monday this week its 2016
budget, which included spending cuts, energy subsidy reforms and
tax rises designed to bring a huge deficit under control.
While many managers see the budget as positive for the long
term, they believe the market could be hurt in the short term by
the austerity steps.
"The budget is a positive sign for the long run, but we
think that the first three months of 2016 will be an adjustment
period for companies as their gross margins are impacted by the
higher costs," said Mohammad Shabbir, head of equity funds at
Dubai-based Rasmala Investment Bank. He cited companies in the
petrochemical, cement and transportation sectors.
The effects of contractionary monetary policy and less
accommodative fiscal policy will be visible next year, said
Vijay Harpalani, fund manager at Dubai-based Al Mal Capital.
The United Arab Emirates remains by far the favoured equity
market among regional bourses with 71 percent of fund managers
expecting to increase their exposure there and none to reduce it
- the most bullish allocation since the survey was launched.
That compares with 36 percent and 7 percent in November.
"Technically we are close to stable levels at which markets
should pass through a consolidation phase before returning to
rally to fair valuation levels in the near term," said Kamal.
Managers have also become more positive towards Qatari
stocks, citing valuations of blue-chip names and attractive
dividend yields on historic and comparable bases.
Thirty-six percent of managers expect to raise equity
allocations in Doha and 7 percent to reduce them. Last month,
the figures were 21 percent and 29 percent.
Meanwhile, funds have on balance turned more bullish towards
Egyptian equities because of the central bank's efforts, under
new governor Tarek Amer, to ease investors' worries about the
country's foreign exchange squeeze. The central bank has repaid
foreign managers their backlog of hard currency.
Twenty-nine percent of managers now expect to raise their
allocations in Cairo and none to cut them. Last month, 29
percent anticipated reducing allocations and 14 percent raising
them.
SURVEY RESULTS
1) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall equity allocation to the Middle East in the next three
months?
INCREASE - 7 DECREASE - 2 SAME - 5
2) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall fixed income allocation to the Middle East in the next
three months?
INCREASE - 0 DECREASE - 5 SAME - 9
3) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
equity allocations to the following countries in the next three
months?
a) United Arab Emirates
INCREASE - 10 DECREASE - 0 SAME - 4
b) Qatar
INCREASE - 5 DECREASE - 1 SAME - 8
c) Saudi Arabia
INCREASE - 5 DECREASE - 5 SAME - 4
d) Egypt
INCREASE - 4 DECREASE - 0 SAME - 10
e) Turkey
INCREASE - 0 DECREASE - 3 SAME - 11
f) Kuwait
INCREASE - 2 DECREASE - 2 SAME - 10
NOTE - Institutions taking part in the survey are: Ahli Bank
Oman; Al Mal Capital; Al Rayan Investment LLC; Amwal Qatar;
Arqaam Capital; Emirates NBD; Global Investment House; Invest
AD; National Bank of Abu Dhabi; NBK Capital; Schroders Middle
East; The National Investor; Union National Bank; Rasmala
Investment Bank.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)