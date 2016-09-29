Sept 29 Middle East fund managers have turned
slightly positive towards bonds while becoming negative on
balance towards Saudi Arabian equities because of tough
austerity policies there, a monthly Reuters poll found.
For the full story, click
SURVEY RESULTS
1) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your
overall equity allocation to the Middle East in the next three
months?
INCREASE - 2 DECREASE - 0 SAME - 12
2) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your overall
fixed income allocation to the Middle East in the next three
months?
INCREASE - 4 DECREASE - 2 SAME - 8
3) Do you expect to increase/decrease/keep the same your equity
allocations to the following countries in the next three months?
a) United Arab Emirates
INCREASE - 3 DECREASE - 1 SAME - 10
b) Qatar
INCREASE - 1 DECREASE - 4 SAME - 9
c) Saudi Arabia
INCREASE - 2 DECREASE - 4 SAME - 8
d) Egypt
INCREASE - 1 DECREASE - 2 SAME - 11
e) Turkey
INCREASE - 1 DECREASE - 2 SAME - 11
f) Kuwait
INCREASE - 0 DECREASE - 3 SAME - 11
NOTE - Institutions taking part in the survey are: Al Mal
Capital; Al Rayan Investment LLC; Amwal Qatar; Arqaam Capital;
Emirates NBD; Global Investment House; Invest AD; National Bank
of Abu Dhabi; NBK Capital; Rasmala Investment Bank; Schroders
Middle East; The National Investor; Union National Bank; Waha
Capital.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)