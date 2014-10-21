* Rainy season begins to soak displaced and homeless Gazans
By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Noah Browning
GAZA/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Oct 20 The first
torrential downpour of an approaching winter has already soaked
the Gaza Strip, compounding the misery of thousands of
Palestinians who scrambled to patch homes wrecked by the summer
war with Israel.
While Palestinian officials rejoiced at $5.4 billion pledged
at an international aid conference last week toward
reconstruction and shoring up their budget, many in Gaza fear
that, as was the case after past wars with Israel, not all the
money will materialise.
No one disputes the need is urgent: the United Nations says
18,000 dwellings were destroyed or damaged in 50 days of
fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants, and 108,000
people are homeless in a long impoverished, isolated territory.
The flow of building material and other aid will largely
depend on whether the Western-backed Palestinian Authority (PA)
that exercises limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West
Bank extends its writ to Gaza, now run by the Hamas Islamist
group shunned by many countries as a designated terrorist group.
But despite a Palestinian unity deal in April, Hamas and its
political rivals still bicker. Local businessmen say a mechanism
agreed by the United Nations, Israel and the Palestinians for
construction materials to move from the West Bank across Israeli
territory to Gaza remains vague and plagued by red tape.
Any help could not come soon enough for Samir Hassanein, 37.
A gaping hole in his damaged home exposes his sitting room to
the elements, despite desperate efforts to shield it with
plastic sheeting and bricks.
His neighbourhood of Shejaia was shredded by Israeli
artillery fire on July 20. For almost two months, Hassanein and
his family have stayed on; he was eager not to stray far and
miss delegations from the U.N. and charity organisations to
register his house for repair funds that have yet to come.
"They must build our houses for us - we can't live like
this. They should have begun building long ago. We're not ready
for winter and now we're drowning in the rain," he told Reuters.
Israel heavily bombarded and partially invaded Gaza, a small
coastal enclave with a 1.8 million population, while Hamas
peppered Israeli cities with rocket fire during seven weeks of
combat. It killed over 2,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, and
more than 70 Israelis, almost all of them soldiers.
Densely-populated border areas like Shejaia were almost
completely razed when Israel took them over and destroyed
tunnels there which militants used to attack into its territory.
FRAUGHT UNITY
Since the aid conference in the Egyptian capital Cairo
concluded on Oct. 12, only 75 truckloads of building materials
have entered Gaza through Israel - on one day last week.
Gaza economic analyst Maher Al-Tabbaa said the amount is
under a fifth of the daily import volume required if war damage
is to be repaired in three to five years.
Despite the formation of a Palestinian unity government of
technocrats in June, an enduring schism between Hamas, which led
the Palestinian war effort, and the moderate Fatah party in the
West Bank casts doubt on whether the traffic flow will improve.
Hamas - which unlike Fatah rejects negotiations to achieve a
Palestinian state in territories Israel captured in a 1967 war
-seized Gaza from the Fatah-led PA in a brief civil war in 2007.
Hamas had won a Palestinian parliamentary election in 2006, a
year after Israel pulled its soldiers and settlers out of Gaza.
Israel has imposed a strict blockade on Gaza since the Hamas
takeover, saying it seeks to restrict goods that could be used
in weapons production and underground tunnels. But this has
worsened economic hardship in the dilapidated, arid territory,
where more than half of the population receive U.N. food aid.
An agreement last month for Hamas to hand over control of
border crossings to its Western-supported Palestinian rivals
might allay Israeli and donor fears that the group could siphon
off or profit from reconstruction aid.
"The money pledged represented a ray of hope and if ... the
crossings were opened and there were an honest implementation of
the reconciliation between Fatah and Hamas, international donors
would be encouraged to give more money because what had been
pledged was not enough," economic analyst Al-Tabbaa said.
Hamas blames the West Bank-based unity government for not
assuming responsibility for the two border crossings yet and
ferrying in building supplies.
But at the same time, Hamas's official magazine boasted on
Sunday that fighters were working "like bees in their hives" to
rebuild their tunnels, a major consumer of concrete and steel.
DONOR-DEPENDENT
Palestinian officials have put the cost of physical
rebuilding at $4 billion. But donors allotted only around $2.7
billion toward it, and the other half of its pledges for the
cash-strapped PA budget.
The economic picture in the West Bank is also depressed.
Between 2007 and 2011, growth soared at an annual average 8
percent. But a steep drop in donor support, especially from Arab
neighbours, and the devastation in Gaza will lead to a slump in
2014 to 0.5 percent in the West Bank and a contraction of 15
percent in Gaza, the World Bank forecast last month.
Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah said last week
that while Gaza's need was immediate and plans were ready, work
could not begin in earnest on pledges alone. "It was our
previous experience in Sharm el-Sheikh in 2009 that most of the
money did not come," he said, referring to an Egyptian-led
conference after a December 2008-January 2009 Gaza war.
Donors have backed Palestinian efforts to build an economy
capable of statehood in the West Bank despite Israeli
restrictions on the free movement of goods and people there, and
hope the unity pact will help buoy Gaza's shattered fortunes.
"Until now this progress has been limited more or less to
the West Bank. Now I think the time has come to extend this work
to Gaza. We are aware of the obstacles, including political and
economic constraints, but this will not prevent us from
supporting the PA," European Union regional representative John
Gatt-Rutter said last week.
While the EU has remained one of the PA's most reliable
donors, Palestinians may face acute funding problems if they
make good on a pledge, given the breakdown in peace talks in
April, to seek full statehood at the U.N. Security Council soon.
Palestinian sources say the United States, has threatened to
dock the roughly $500 million it gives annually to the West Bank
government's budget and security forces.
Israel would likely also withhold the $100 million in
customs duties it shifts monthly to the Palestinian Authority, a
sum that makes up about a third of the PA's revenue.
RED TAPE
Analysts and officials have also cast doubt on the
efficiency of a mechanism to monitor and license Palestinian
construction companies agreed by the PA, U.N. and Israel.
They say Gazans whose homes were damaged or destroyed will
register with the United Nations, which will then transfer their
claims to Israel for approval of the required amount of
construction material. The Palestinian private sector will then
apply to import the allotted building materials, which if
approved, will be funded in installments.
Companies must also maintain round-the-clock cameras on
their storage to prove militants have no access - a tall order
in Gaza, where there are only six hours of electricity per day
after Israeli shells knocked out the main power plant.
Ibrahim Barhum, head of the Palestinian Coordinating Council
for the Private Sector, attended the Cairo conference and urged
participants to cut back bureaucracy in the way of aid.
"The people of Gaza are in a tragic situation and winter has
begun," he said. "We're talking three to ten years, and this is
something the people of Gaza won't accept and can't bear."
(Additional reporting by Ali Sawafta; Writing by Noah Browning;
Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Mark Heinrich)