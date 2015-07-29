LONDON, July 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - About two
weeks into last year's conflict in Gaza, Palestinian
photographer Jehad Saftawi began to tire of venturing into the
city every day to take images of the wreckage.
He decided instead to set up a video camera showing the Gaza
skyline in his apartment, and livestream the footage, so that
viewers could see for themselves.
For several weeks, Saftawi became one of hundreds of Gazans
to document the impact of "Operation Protective Edge", launched
by Israel in response to rockets and mortar bombs fired by Hamas
and other militant groups out of Gaza into Israel.
"When we started the idea to have a livestream, we were not
asking to achieve anything. We were just searching for any
channel, for any way to the world, to make them understand (the
situation) Gaza people are living in," Saftawi, 24, told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation in a Skype interview.
In the 50-day war, Israeli air strikes and shelling hammered
the densely populated Gaza Strip, causing widespread destruction
of homes and schools. More than 2,100 Palestinians were killed,
mostly civilians, while Israel put the number of its dead at 67
soldiers and six civilians.
A year on, Amnesty International says evidence collected by
Saftawi and others during one of the most controverisal episodes
of the conflict shows that Israeli forces carried out war crimes
in retaliation for the capture of an Israeli soldier.
The global human rights group has been working with Forensic
Architecture, a research team based at Goldsmiths, University of
London, to piece together what happened on Aug. 1 2014, when an
Israeli air and artillery bombardment killed 150 people in a few
hours.
ASSAULT ON RAFAH
The events unfolded just as a three-day ceasefire was
supposed to come into force. Emerging from a tunnel inside Gaza,
Hamas militants ambushed three Israeli soldiers, killing two and
seizing the third, Hadar Goldin.
To rescue the soldier - dead or alive - and ensure Hamas
could not use him as a hostage, the Israeli army invoked the
"Hannibal directive", an order compelling units to do everything
they can to recover an abducted comrade.
What ensued was a furious assault on a confined area on the
eastern edge of Rafah, the largest city in southern Gaza.
"There is strong evidence that Israeli forces committed war
crimes in their relentless and massive bombardment of
residential areas of Rafah in order to foil the capture of
Lieutenant Hadar Goldin, displaying a shocking disregard for
civilian lives," said Philip Luther, director of Amnesty's
Middle East and North Africa programme.
"They carried out a series of disproportionate or otherwise
indiscriminate attacks, which they have completely failed to
investigate independently," he said in a statement.
Amnesty says it hopes evidence drawn from hundreds of images
and videos collected from satellites, news agencies and social
media which were used to re-create many of the day's events in
real time will be considered by International Criminal Court
(ICC) prosecutors.
A statement issued by the Israeli embassy in London said the
Amnesty report "is fundamentally flawed in its methodologies, in
its facts, in its legal analysis and in its conclusions."
"...the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) ... conducts all its
operations in accordance with international law," the statement
said. "Alleged incidents occurring in Rafah during the time
period covered by the report are under examination by the IDF
General Staff Fact-Finding Assessment Mechanism," it added.
3D MODELLING
Using architectural techniques such as 3D modelling and
two-point perspective, Forensic Architecture researchers were
able to verify the time and location of numerous missile and
tank strikes.
"What is distinct about the 2014 conflict in Gaza, is that
most testimony is not happening after the fact, but on the spot,
real time record of what is happening ... Palestinians taking
photographs or videos of what happens next to them and uploading
them online," said Eyal Weizman from Forensic Architecture.
By creating a 3D architectural model of Rafah, they were
able to analyse smoke plumes and shadows, to verify the exact
time and location of individual photos and videos. They could
also assess the exact size of missiles moments before they
reached their target.
"The evidence for us is not within any single image. It is
only through the architectural model that we are able to see the
relation between images," Weizman said.
The analysis of one particular strike indicated the use of
two one-tonne bombs in a densely populated area of Eastern
Rafah. Though the use of these bombs is not illegal, a U.N.
inquiry into the Gaza war published last month raised concerns
about the use of such munitions in highly populated areas, due
to the indiscriminate way they kill civilians and combatants
alike.
Weizman said his team developed its technique of forensic
analysis in response to the growing number of contemporary
conflicts taking take place in urban areas.
"When violence takes place in cities, people die in
buildings, and buildings become evidence," he said.
Amnesty said these techniques showed considerable potential,
and could be used in other conflict zones that were hard for
human rights activists to reach, such as Syria.
