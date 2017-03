VIENNA, July 24 Protesters against Israel's military offensive in Gaza attacked Israeli soccer players at a friendly match in Austria on Wednesday evening, stopping play five minutes before the end.

Salzburg police said on Thursday around 20 people with flags and placards, mostly Austrians of Turkish origin, stormed the pitch shouting slogans about the Gaza conflict, in which more than 700 Palestinians have been killed and thousands displaced. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)