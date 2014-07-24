CAIRO, July 24 U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-Moon said he was appalled by the shelling of a U.N. school in
the Gaza Strip on Thursday and made a vehement plea for both
sides to end the conflict.
"I was shocked and appalled by what has happened in Beit
Hanoun," Ban told reporters, referring to the northern Gaza town
where the attack, in which at least 15 people died according to
Gaza authorities, took place.
"It is totally unacceptable," he said in Cairo, before
sitting down for talks with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)