CAIRO, July 24 U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-Moon made an impassioned plea for Israel and Hamas to end
their conflict and vehemently condemned the shelling of a
U.N.-run school in the Gaza Strip on Thursday.
"I was shocked and appalled by what has happened in Beit
Hanoun," Ban told reporters, referring to the northern Gaza town
where the attack, in which at least 15 people died according to
Gaza authorities, took place.
"It is totally unacceptable," he said in Cairo, before
sitting down for talks with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry,
who said the incident underscored the need to reach a ceasefire
to end a conflict in which more than 760 Palestinians have died.
"I am telling to the parties both Israelis and Hamas,
Palestinians, that it's morally wrong to kill your own people,"
Ban added. "You must stop fighting and enter into a dialogue.
Whatever differences you may have, this is wrong."
"Why are you continuing to kill people? There are many other
ways to resolve this issue without killing each other. I am
angry about ... what they are doing," he added. "Now is the time
to sit down together instead of killing each other."
Neither Kerry nor Ban addressed who might be responsible for
the school shelling.
Gazan authorities blamed the Israeli forces for the
incident. The Israeli military said its troops were fighting
gunmen from Hamas, which runs Gaza, in the area and that it was
investigating.
Kerry spent his fourth day in the region talking to world
leaders to try to end the 17-day conflict, in which Israel has
lost at least 32 soldiers in clashes as well as three civilians
killed inside Israel by Palestinian rockets and mortar fire.
