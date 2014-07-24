LONDON, July 24 British low cost carrier easyJet said it will resume flights to Tel Aviv as scheduled from Friday 25 July after regulators lifted advice over flying into the Israeli airport.

easyJet said it would operate a flight from Tel Aviv to London on Thursday afternoon, before returning to its normal schedule, which includes connections between Tel Aviv and both London and Geneva, on Friday.

"easyJet will continue to monitor the safety advice on travel to and from Tel Aviv from all relevant authorities," the company said in an emailed statement.

On Tuesday the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority issued a ban on U.S. carriers from flying to Tel Aviv after a Palestinian rocket fired from Gaza fell close to Ben Gurion International Airport, with Europe's aviation regulator following suit with a recommendation not to fly there.

They both lifted their warnings on Thursday. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)