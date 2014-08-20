GAZA Aug 20 Palestinian militant group Hamas
said it fired two rockets at an Israeli gas installation about
30 km (19 miles) off the coast of Gaza on Wednesday in the first
apparent attack of its kind.
The Israeli military said no missiles had struck any gas
platforms at sea.
The armed wing of Hamas, engaged in a six-week war with
Israel, said on its website it had fired two rockets at Noa, a
gas well owned by Nobel Energy and Delek.
Noa lies northwest of the Gaza Strip in Yam Tethys, a
largely depleted gas field. "The gas is flowing, business as
usual," a spokeswoman for Nobel said in an emailed statement.
Delek had no immediate comment.
While Noa is technically within range of Hamas rockets, the
weapons are highly inaccurate and the chances of hitting a
relatively small platform at sea are extremely unlikely.
At the same time, Israel's offshore gas reserves have
attracted large foreign investment and the country is keen to
ensure security, with the navy believed to provide heavy
protection. Defence officials are reluctant to provide details.
Earlier in the conflict, shrapnel from a Hamas rocket landed
near Ben Gurion airport east of Tel Aviv, Israel's international
hub, prompting U.S. and European airlines temporarily to suspend
flights -- a blow to Israel's economy and reputation.
A ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas militants who
control Gaza collapsed on Tuesday, ushering in a new round of
rocket launches and Israeli airstrikes, with no sign of any
lasting peace deal in sight.
(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi and Noah Browning and Steven
Scheer; Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Crispian Balmer)