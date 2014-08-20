* Air strike targeted Hamas's military chief
By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Maayan Lubell
GAZA/JERUSALEM, Aug 20 An Israeli air strike in
Gaza killed the wife and infant son of Hamas's military leader,
Mohammed Deif, the group said, calling it an attempt to
assassinate him after a ceasefire collapsed.
Palestinians launched more than 180 rockets on Tuesday and
Wednesday, mainly at southern Israel, with some intercepted by
the Iron Dome anti-missile system, the military said. No
casualties were reported on the Israeli side.
Egypt, which has been trying to broker a long-term ceasefire
in indirect Israeli-Palestinian talks, said it would continue
contacts with both sides, whose delegates left Cairo after the
hostilities resumed on Tuesday.
But there appeared to be no end in sight to violence that
shattered a 10-day period of calm, the longest break from
fighting since Israel launched its Gaza offensive on July 8 with
the declared aim of ending rocket fire into its territory.
Israeli aircraft have carried out more than 100 strikes in
the Gaza Strip since Tuesday, Defence Minister Moshe Ya'alon
said, the military adding it was "targeting terror sites".
Hamas and medical officials said 23 people had died in the
latest Israeli raids, including Deif's wife and seven-month-old
son. Deif is widely believed to be masterminding the Islamist
group's military campaign from underground bunkers.
A Hamas official said Deif, head of Hamas's Izz el-Deen
al-Qassam Brigades, had not used the targeted house, from whose
rubble the bodies of three members of the family that lived
there were also pulled out.
Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for Hamas's armed wing, said in a
televised statement addressing Israel "you have failed and you
have missed" Deif in the attack.
Chanting "Qassam, bomb Tel Aviv!", thousands of Palestinians
later attended the funeral of Deif's wife and son in Jabalya
refugee camp. The woman's mother told reporters she wished she
had "another 100 daughters" to offer Deif in marriage.
Accusing Israel of opening a "gateway to hell", Hamas fired
rockets at Tel Aviv and Jerusalem late on Tuesday, demonstrating
the Islamist movement could still reach Israel's heartland
despite heavy Israeli bombardments in the five-week conflict.
There was no confirmation from Israel that it had tried to
kill Deif, who has been targeted in air strikes at least four
times since the mid-1990s. Israel holds him responsible for the
deaths of dozens of its citizens in suicide bombings.
"ALL OPTIONS OPEN"
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to say whether
Deif had been targeted, but he reaffirmed Israel's longstanding
policy of considering militant leaders as legitimate targets,
adding that "none are immune" from attack.
Netanyahu said Israel's Gaza campaign could last for a
while. "This will be a continuous campaign," he told a news
conference in Tel Aviv, giving a vague description of Israel's
goals as seeking "calm and safety" for Israeli citizens.
Ya'alon, his defence chief, added that "all options are
open, including renewed ground operations" in Gaza.
Netanyahu compared Hamas Islamists to Islamic State
militants operating in Iraq and Syria, calling them "branches of
the same tree" and accusing both groups of acting with
"savagery" by killing and targeting attacks against civilians.
Abu Ubaida, the Hamas military spokesman, said the group
would target Israeli public sites such as soccer stadiums and
Israel's Ben-Gurion International Airport. He warned airlines to
stay away from Thursday morning and cautioned Israelis living
near to Gaza against returning to their homes.
An Israeli airport spokesman said there were no disruptions
reported in Thursday's flight schedules.
Five children were killed in separate air strikes, according
to Gaza health officials, and the Israeli military said it had
targeted four gunmen in northern Gaza.
Hamas said it had fired two rockets at an Israeli gas
installation about 30 km (19 miles) off the coast of Gaza in the
first apparent attack of its kind. The Israeli military said no
missiles had struck any gas platforms at sea.
The Palestinian Health Ministry says 2,040 people, most of
them civilians, have been killed in Gaza. Israel says it has
killed hundreds of Palestinian militants in fighting that the
United Nations says has displaced about 425,000 people.
Sixty-four Israeli soldiers and three civilians in Israel
have been killed in the most deadly and destructive war Hamas
and Israel have fought since Israel withdrew unilaterally from
Gaza in 2005, before Hamas seized the territory in 2007.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, whose Fatah party took
part in the Cairo talks, was due to meet the emir of Qatar,
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and exiled Hamas leader Khaled
Meshaal in Doha on Wednesday, diplomatic sources said.
Israel instructed its civilians to open bomb shelters as far
as 80 km (50 miles) from Gaza, or beyond the Tel Aviv area, and
the military called up 2,000 reservists.
U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said in a statement he
was "gravely disappointed by the return to hostilities" and
urged the sides not to allow matters to escalate.
Egyptian mediators have been struggling to end the Gaza
conflict and seal a deal that would open the way for
reconstruction aid to flow into the territory of 1.8 million
people, where thousands of homes have been destroyed.
The Palestinians want Egypt and Israel to lift their
blockades of the economically crippled Gaza Strip that predated
the Israeli offensive.
