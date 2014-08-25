* Nine Palestinians killed in air strikes
* Palestinians fire 130 rockets and mortars at Israel
* Egypt holds behind-the-scenes talks for elusive truce
(Adds cross-border fire with Lebanon, four wounded near U.N.
school)
By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Jeffrey Heller
GAZA/JERUSALEM, Aug 25 Israeli air strikes
killed at least nine Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and
militants kept up cross-border rocket fire on Monday as Israel
moved to cushion its economy against the effects of a war now in
its seventh week.
The Bank of Israel, fearing the conflict will slow economic
growth, cut its benchmark interest rate by a
quarter-point to 0.25 percent, its lowest level.
Even as Egypt pressed on with efforts to broker a durable
truce, Gazans said they received new recorded messages by phone
saying Israel would target any house used to launch "terror
attacks" and urging them to leave areas used by militants.
Israeli aircraft attacked four homes in the town of Beit
Lahiya, near the Israeli border, killing two women and a girl,
witnesses and health officials said.
Locals told Reuters a member of the Hamas militant group
that dominates Gaza lived in one of the dwellings. Six other
Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes, including three men
in an attack on a car and a Gaza journalist identified as
Abdallah Murtaja in a separate attack, officials said.
After nightfall an Israeli air strike outside a Gaza City
mosque wounded 25 people, as worshippers filed out after evening
prayers, Gaza health officials said. They said an air strike
near a U.N. school wounded four other people as well.
More than 130 rockets were launched at southern Israel on
Monday, and one Israeli was wounded by a mortar bomb, the army
said.
Two rockets were fired at Israel across the Lebanese border
as well. The Israeli military said it responded by firing
artillery shells at the "source of the attack". There were no
reported injuries on either side.
Palestinian health officials say 2,123 people, most of them
civilians, including more than 490 children, have been killed in
Gaza since July 8, when Israel launched an offensive with the
declared aim of ending rocket fire into its territory.
Sixty-four Israeli soldiers and four civilians in Israel
have been killed.
Hamas claimed responsibility for firing rockets at Tel Aviv,
at least one of which was shot down by Israel's Iron Dome
interceptor. Warning sirens were also heard in Israeli
communities bordering Ben-Gurion International Airport.
Gazans said they had received messages on their phones for
several days, with a new recording on Monday ending with the
words: "To Hamas leaders and to the residents of Gaza: The
battle is open and you have been warned."
INDEFINITE CEASEFIRE PROPOSED
Despite the raging violence, there were signs the sides
might be edging toward a new ceasefire.
Qais Abu Leila, a senior Palestinian official involved in
Egyptian-mediated talks to reach a truce, said Cairo had
proposed an indefinite ceasefire.
Cairo's latest initiative calls for the immediate opening of
Gaza's crossings with Israel and Egypt to aid reconstruction
efforts in the coastal strip, to be followed by talks on a
longer-term easing of the blockade.
Hamas and Israel blamed each other for delaying agreement.
An Israeli official speaking on condition of anonymity said
Israel would consider the proposal if Hamas were to accept it.
Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri said of Egypt's proposals
that "if Israel agreed to it, we would be heading towards an
agreement".
Abu Leila told Reuters: "Egyptian efforts are continuing.
The ball is in the Israeli court, and they have not responded to
this proposal 36 hours after it was referred to them."
Hamas has said it will not stop fighting until the
Israeli-Egyptian blockade on the enclave of 1.8 million people
is lifted.
Both Israel and Egypt view Hamas as a security threat and
are demanding guarantees that weapons will not enter the
economically crippled territory. Israel recalled its negotiators
from Cairo last Tuesday after a ceasefire collapsed.
Announcing its surprise interest rate cut, the Bank of
Israel said it was too soon to assess precisely the loss of
economic growth that will derive from the fighting.
But it said the war could shave half a point off GDP, which
is forecast at 2.9 percent in 2014, as tourism and consumer
spending are hit.
Thousands of homes in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed or
damaged in the conflict. Nearly 500,000 people have been
displaced in the territory where Palestinians, citing Israeli
attacks that have hit schools and mosques, say no place is safe.
Israel has said Hamas bears responsibility for civilian
casualties because it operates among non-combatants. The group,
it said, uses schools and mosques to store weapons and as
launching sites for cross-border rocket attacks.
(Additional reporting by Ali Sawafta and Noah Browning in
Ramallah, Allyn Fisher-Ilan and Steven Scheer in Jerusalem;
Writing by Jeffrey Heller in Jerusalem; Editing by Alison
Williams)