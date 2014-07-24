CAIRO, July 24 A spokeswoman for U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said a deadly Gaza school incident on Thursday in which at least 15 people seeking shelter were killed "underscores the need" for a ceasefire and resolution of the conflict.

"This ... underscores the need to end the violence and to achieve a sustainable ceasefire and enduring resolution of the crisis in Gaza as soon as possible," said Jen Psaki, a spokeswoman for Kerry, who is trying to secure a truce to curtail 17 days of fighting.

"We again urge all parties to redouble their efforts to protect civilians," she said.

