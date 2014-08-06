WASHINGTON Aug 6 President Barack Obama
expressed support on Wednesday for Egyptian efforts in Cairo to
broker a longer-term Gaza ceasefire between Israel and the
Palestinians and said it was important to make sure that the
current temporary 72-hour truce holds.
Speaking after an Africa summit in Washington, Obama called
for developing a "formula" that assures Israel that Gaza will no
longer be used for launching cross-border Hamas rocket attacks
while also helping to ease hardships of Gaza's population, which
suffered heavy civilian casualties during the latest conflict.
"We will continue to be trying to work as diligently as we
can to move the process forward," Obama told a news conference.
He also called for a negotiating role for the mainstream
Palestinian Authority leadership, which governs in the West Bank
while Islamist Hamas controls the Gaza Strip.
