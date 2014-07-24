WARSAW, July 24 Polish state airline LOT has resumed its flights to Israel from Warsaw after suspending them on Wednesday because of concern for passengers' safety, the airline said on Thursday.

"LOT Polish Airlines reinstates flights to and from Tel Aviv. First flight is planned due the schedule in today's evening at 10.55 PM (Warsaw time)," LOT said in a statement. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)