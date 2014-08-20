DOHA Aug 20 Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas
will meet the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani,
and exiled Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal in Doha on Wednesday to
discuss the conflict in Gaza and more aid for Palestinians,
diplomatic sources told Reuters.
A ceasefire in the Gaza Strip collapsed on Tuesday, with
Palestinian militants firing dozens of rockets at Israel and
Israel launching air strikes.
Abbas's visit to Qatar, a close ally of Hamas, will be his
second since the hostilities in Gaza began on July 8.
"The President will be in Doha to meet with the Emir and
talks will be on how to lift the siege of Gaza, the political
scene that will follow that and then the urgent needs of the
Palestinian people given the catastrophic losses," Palestinian
ambassador in Doha Monir Ghannam told Reuters.
Qatar, which has been acting as a communication channel
between the West and Hamas, has donated more than $500 million
in humanitarian aid to Palestinians in addition to grants of
$1,000 for every Palestinian who lost their home.
The Palestinian Health Ministry says some 2,026 people,
mostly civilians, have been killed in the current conflict that
began last month. Sixty-four Israeli soldiers and three
civilians in Israel have also been killed during the offensive.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr; Editing by Susan Fenton)