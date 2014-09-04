* Rebuilding 17,000 homes razed by Israeli bombings $2.5 bln
* Scale of destruction unprecedented - Palestinian Authority
* Cash-strapped PA says foreign aid needed
By Noah Browning
RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 4 Rebuilding Gaza will
cost $7.8 billion, the Palestinian Authority said on Thursday,
in the most comprehensive assessment yet of damage from a
seven-week war with Israel during which whole neighborhoods and
vital infrastructure were flattened.
The cost of rebuilding 17,000 Gazan homes razed by Israeli
bombings would be $2.5 billion, the Authority said, and the
energy sector needed $250 million after the Strip's only power
plant was destroyed by two Israeli missiles.
"The attack on Gaza this time had no precedent, Gaza has
been hit with a catastrophe and it needs immediate help because
many things can't wait long," Mohammed Shtayyeh, a Palestinian
economist and a senior member of the West Bank's dominant Fatah
party, told reporters in Ramallah.
Rebuilding Gaza would depend heavily on foreign aid and
would require an end to Palestinian rivalry and Israel opening
its border crossings, said Shtayyeh, who heads the Palestinian
Economic Council for Research and Development (PECDAR) which ran
the survey.
But none of the factors mentioned by Shtayyeh appeared
forthcoming. A donor conference in Cairo has yet to be formally
scheduled, Palestinian institutions remain divided between Gaza
and the West Bank and Israel has yet to fundamentally ease the
movement of people and goods at its Gaza border.
The PA's assessment also found that the Strip's education
sector would need around $143 million to get back on its feet.
About half a million children have been unable to return to
their schools due to damage or because the buildings are being
used to house refugees.
Over 106,000 of Gaza's 1.8 million residents have been
displaced to U.N. shelters and host families, the U.N. says.
The remaining billions of dollars in the PECDAR assessment,
which was compiled by 13 experts resident in Gaza and their
research teams, were allocated to the financial, health,
agriculture, and transportation sectors, all of which suffered
widespread damage during the war.
The assessment also earmarked $670 million for an airport
and sea port, which Shtayyeh said was a Palestinian right, but
Israel has so far rejected.
Fighting between Israel and the Islamist militant group
Hamas in Gaza killed over 2,100 Palestinians, most of them
civilians, along with 64 Israeli soldiers and five civilians.
A ground incursion and bombing from the land, air and sea
caused huge destruction in Gaza, while Palestinian rocket fire
drove many Israelis from border communities, hit Israel's summer
tourism revenues and briefly shut down its main airport.
In the week since an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire took hold
on August 26, little progress has been made in getting the
rebuilding underway or settling the bitter political rifts
around Gaza.
An international donor conference jointly chaired by Egypt
and Norway has yet to be formally scheduled, and Israel has not
fundamentally changed its curbs on the movement of people and
goods, especially crucial building materials, on Gaza's border.
The cash-strapped Palestinian Authority barely has enough
money to pay its own employees in the West Bank and has no
immediate plans to pay employees in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip,
despite a unity pact signed between Fatah and Hamas in April.
"The Authority needs to be able to work as an authority to
become completely responsible for all aspects of life in Gaza,"
Shtayyeh told reporters.
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)