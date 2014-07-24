(Adds Israeli military comment)
By Nidal al-Mughrabi
GAZA, July 24 At least 15 people were killed and
many wounded on Thursday when Israeli forces shelled a U.N.-run
school sheltering Palestinians in northern Gaza, said a
spokesman for the Gaza health ministry, Ashraf al-Qidra.
The director of a local hospital said various medical
centres around Beit Hanoun in the coastal enclave were receiving
the wounded. "Such a massacre requires more than one hospital to
deal with it," said Ayman Hamdan of the Beit Hanoun hospital.
Israel said its troops were engaged in combat in the area
with Hamas gunmen and it was investigating the incident at the
school.
A Reuters photographer at the scene said pools of blood had
collected on the ground and on student desks in the courtyard of
the school near the apparent impact mark of the shell.
Scores of crying families who had been living in the school
ran with their children to the hospital where the victims were
being treated a few hundred metres away.
Laila Al-Shinbari, a woman who was at the school when it was
shelled, told Reuters that families had gathered in the
courtyard expecting to be evacuated shortly in a Red Cross
convoy.
"All of us sat in one place when suddenly four shells landed
on our heads ... Bodies were on the ground, (there was) blood
and screams. My son is dead and all my relatives are wounded
including my other kids," she wept.
Chris Gunness, spokesman for the main United Nations agency
in Gaza, UNRWA, confirmed the strike and criticised Israel.
"Precise co-ordinates of the UNRWA shelter in Beit Hanoun
had been formally given to the Israeli army ... Over the course
of the day UNRWA tried to coordinate with the Israeli Army a
window for civilians to leave and it was never granted," Gunness
said on his Twitter page.
A statement from the Israeli military said soldiers were "in
the midst of combat" with Hamas gunmen who fired rockets at the
troops in the Beit Hanoun area.
Earlier on Thursday, Gunness told Reuters that Israeli
forces had bombed U.N. shelters on three separate occasions
since Monday, in incidents which did not cause injuries.
