ISTANBUL, July 26 Turkey lifted a ban on flights to Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport after a ceasefire was agreed between Israelis and Palestinians, the state's SHGM aviation authority said on Saturday.

"Taking into account the current ceasefire situation, the flight ban on Israel's Ben Gurion airport has been lifted, pending a subsequent announcement," it said via its Twitter account.

SHGM introduced the ban late on Tuesday and had repeatedly extended it due to security concerns. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin and Ayla Jean Yackley, editing by John Stonestreet)