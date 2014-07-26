UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ISTANBUL, July 26 Turkey lifted a ban on flights to Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport after a ceasefire was agreed between Israelis and Palestinians, the state's SHGM aviation authority said on Saturday.
"Taking into account the current ceasefire situation, the flight ban on Israel's Ben Gurion airport has been lifted, pending a subsequent announcement," it said via its Twitter account.
SHGM introduced the ban late on Tuesday and had repeatedly extended it due to security concerns. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin and Ayla Jean Yackley, editing by John Stonestreet)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders